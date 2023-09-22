Senior rabbi criticises ‘selfish’ Sunak over climate change reverse
Following PM's announcement, Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg writes: 'I don’t understand why he has no conscience about short-term decisions which help destroy our children’s future.'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg has sharply criticised Rishi Sunak after the prime minister announced a series of measures that watered down the government’s climate change commitments.
Responding to Wednesday’s announcement by Sunak at a Downing Street press conference, the senior rabbi of Masorti Judaism wrote on social media:”I don’t understand why our Prime Minister has no conscience about short-term selfish decisions which help destroy our children’s future.”
Wittenberg, who is on the rabbical team of EcoSynagogue, the organisation that encourages environmental sustainability and awareness in the British Jewish community, is also due to give a speech at a communal event next week stressing the importance of work to combat the climate emergency.
In his press conference, the PM claimed politicians had not been “honest with the public” about the cost of net zero.
Sunak said the present approach would impose “unacceptable costs on hard-pressed British families”.
He said the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 would be pushed back to 2035.
But the PM was criticised after claiming there was a government “diktat” to force household to use seven bins.
It emerged that no one had been proposed such a policy, which Sunak said he had “scrapped.”
Some business leaders also condemned the announcement, saying they had committed to investment in green products.
Earlier this week, the Board of Deputies announced that its climate emergency committee was partnering with EcoJudaism for online sessions on how to combat the climate emergency.
In 2021, the Board pledged to take action to cut carbon emissions and to play its part in achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
On Thursday 28 September and Thursday 26 October teams from synagogues taking their own steps to reduce emissions will be speaking at the sessions.
Ahead of the EcoJudaism events Board President Marie van der Zyl said: “We congratulate our award-winning synagogues for the great strides they have already made, and we encourage communities large and small to come to one or both of these evenings to consider how we can all contribute to reaching net zero by 2050”.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
Unlike other Jewish media, we do not charge for content. That won’t change. Because we are free, we rely on advertising to cover our costs. This vital lifeline, which has dropped in recent years, has fallen further due to coronavirus.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.