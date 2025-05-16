New North London Synagogue is one of the largest and most successful Masorti communities in the world, with a rich 50-year history, over 3,500 members and a strong rabbinic team. Our thriving community is characterised by its warmth, intellectual engagement, diversity and commitment to an inclusive, traditional Judaism that is responsive to contemporary life.

Following the forthcoming retirement of Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, we are seeking to appoint a Senior Rabbi who will lead us in the next, exciting phase of our journey.

Ideal Experience

Successful leadership of a community

Deep Jewish scholarship and intellectual rigour

Dedication to family and pastoral support

Strong record of fostering connection to Israel

Ideal Personal Qualities

An inspiring leader with strategic vision

Adept at engaging with a range of opinions and perspectives

Collaborative, approachable and empathetic

Outstanding communication skills

For a full information pack and/or initial discussion, please email in confidence to rabbinicrecruitment@nnls-masorti.org.uk

Application deadline: 12 noon, Monday 9 June, 2025