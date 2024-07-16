Seven Jewish communities share anti-Jew hate strategies

Seven representatives of the world’s biggest Jewish communities have gathered in Buenos Aires to share their strategies for dealing with antisemitism — as they mark the 30th anniversary of the 1994 AMIA bombing in the Argentinian capital, in which 85 people died and 300 more were injured.

Known as the J7 Task Force, the communities represented are Britain, America, France, Argentina, Australia, Canada, and Germany. At a press conference on Tuesday, Jonathan Greenblatt, national director of the New York-based Anti-Defamation League, said: “Jews are in the crosshairs worldwide. We have experienced this every day since October 7, with Jews and our institutions being threatened and targeted”

He denounced online speculation in the wake of the assassination attempt on former president Trump at the weekend, which included “conspiracy theories about Jews, Israel, the Deep State and more. Let me be clear: there is no place in a democracy for political violence, period. There is also no place for senseless, hateful antisemitism. None of this should be normalised.”

Each of the J7 countries has experienced huge surges in antisemitism since October 7. Michael Wegier, in Buenos Aires on behalf of the Board of Deputies in the UK, said: “The Jewish community is deeply concerned at the massive rise in antisemitism since October 7, which peaked even before Israel responded. We are a strong resilient community, which will not allow antisemitism to define our identity as British Jews. We also recognise that non-Jewish allies are essential in helping us combat the waves of Jew-hatred in the UK and globally. Our commitment to Israel is resolute as we work to promote its security, peace, societal fairness, and economic prosperity.”

He was echoed by the executive director of CRIF, the representative body of French Jewry, Robert Ejnes. He said:“Antisemitism has surged alarmingly in France since October 7, 2023. As home to the largest Jewish community in Europe, the country has witnessed a disturbing increase in violent acts targeting Jews of all ages. Moreover, an insidious ‘antisemitism of atmosphere’ has permeated French society, making daily life increasingly intolerable for our Jewish fellow-citizens. We must stand in solidarity against this rising tide of hate. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their background, can live without fear. The situation in France is a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and action to protect the rights and safety of all communities.”

In Australia, the government has appointed Jillian Segal as the country’s first Antisemitism Envoy. She is the former president of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, and in her new role will be reporting directly to the country’s prime minister.

Germany’s Daniel Botmann, chief executive of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said his country was “currently aiming to close the legal loophole regarding the call to eradicate states — a direct line must lead from ‘’From the river to the sea’ to the courtroom.”