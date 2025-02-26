‘Shiri, my love, I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you all’
Heartbroken Yarden Bibas speaks at funerals of his wife and sons
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
The husband and father of the murdered Bibas family, Yarden Bibas, has made a heartbreaking tribute to his wife and children, abducted by Hamas and later murdered in captivity in Gaza.
Yarden Bibas, himself a hostage in Gaza until his release on 1 February, spoke at the funerals of his wife, Shiri, and sons Ariel and Kfir, who were buried together in a single casket.
The children’s red-hair became a powerful hostage symbol in the last 16 months and Yarden acknowledged that by wearing an orange kippah and speaking at a dais at the cemetery, covered in orange sunflowers.
He began by addressing Shiri as “Mi amor” — “my love” — saying he remembered the first time he used the phrase at the beginning of their relationship, and she had told him not to use the words unless he meant them.
Speaking with his sister Ofri at his side, Yarden said: “Shiri, I’ll confess to you now that I already loved you back then when I said ‘mi amor’.
“Shiri, I love you and will always love you!. Shiri, you are everything to me! You are the best wife and mother there could be. Shiri, you are my best friend.
“Mishmish, [his nickname for her] who will help me make decisions now? How am I supposed to make decisions without you?”
In the family’s safe room at the kibbutz, he said, the last decision they made together was whether to fight or surrender. Shiri had said to fight. Yarden, holding back the tears, said: “You said fight, so I fought. Shiri, I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you all. If only I had known what would happen, I wouldn’t have fired.”
And he implored his late wife: “Shiri, please watch over me… Protect me from bad decisions. Shield me from harmful things and protect me from myself. Guard me so I don’t sink into darkness. Mishmish, I love you!”
Yarden then addressed his two children, Ariel and Kfir, telling his first-born that he hoped he was “enjoying paradise. I’m sure you’re making all the angels laugh with your silly jokes and impressions. I hope there are plenty of butterflies for you to watch, just like you did during our picnics”.
He told both children that he loved them “most in the world, always in the world”.
Speaking earlier, Avinoam Blumenkrantz, of nearby Kibbutz Tse’elim, where Yarden Bibas was born, said: “Through the tears it is difficult to see words that will soften the blow.
“Our torn hearts are with you. We will do all we can to wrap you with love,” he says. “You are a family of lions… you fought and did not let up to the last second.”
He added: “The terrible massacre crossed generations. It erased in one stroke three generations of the family.” Shiri’s parents were murdered during the attack on Nir Oz.
Quoting a song by Arik Einstein, Blumenkrantz said: “Fly, little birds, cut across the sky. Fly wherever you please. No vulture will frighten you. Mother is keeping you safe. Mother is with you. And all of us will take care of your dad, Yarden.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.