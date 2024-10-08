Should Jewish children go to Jewish primary school, or have a broader experience?

Juliette Lipshaw has been headteacher at Sinai – Europe’s largest Jewish primary school – for eight years, and deputy head for two years before that. She is a “big believer” in Jewish primary school education, and in this one in particular, as a former pupil whose father was one of the founding governors. All her siblings and her children went to Jewish primary schools, but followed that with a plethora of different types of education, spanning JFS, a private all-boys’ school and an all-girls’ grammar school.

Talking to me from behind her desk, with a backdrop of thank you cards from pupils, many of them handmade, she tells me that the early years is when we can “lay the foundations for Jewish children to have a love of their culture, their traditions, and their heritage, right from the get go. Because this is obviously when they’re most receptive to learning and developing. I know that when I sit at my Seder nights, I sing the songs with my family that I learned in my Jewish primary school.”

After October 7 there were few phone calls from several parents wanting to move their children from a local state primary to Sinai. “I think there was that feeling of security of all being together inside our blue gates. Security at Sinai is very tight.”

A Jewish school isn’t necessarily filled with religious children and Sinai is in its own way a melting pot as pupils run the full gamut of secular, observant and orthodox Judaism. Juliette believes what the children learn in school can in many cases spill over to the parents. “We are also bringing the parents in to create that love of Judaism and love of tradition; what they keep and practice at home is kind of irrelevant, as when they are in the building they celebrate our school ethos and they love it.”

Most children go on to Jewish secondary schools, but not all. “When they go off to secondary school, and they’re more independent, they make their own way. When they are young, they’re impressionable and we’ve got lots of first-time parents so it’s about us creating the culture and the enthusiasm for Judaism and creating the leaders of the future. This is all the more important in the current culture of antisemitism. We teach our children to be proud to be Jewish, proud to be British and proud to be Zionists – we are creating the Jewish leaders of the future.”

Juliette is conscious that a Jewish school should not create a “bubble”, where the children don’t understand what’s going on in the world around them. Twenty per cent of the curriculum is focused Jewish education but pupils also learn from a multicultural staff about other religions and cultures and about what’s going on in the news. Last year the pupils did some activities with a group of children from a local school in Kingsbury, and they regularly travel on the train into London to visit art galleries and museums. “I want the children to embrace their religion, but also to understand and embrace the world around them.”

Sinai is a voluntary-aided school meaning that it doesn’t get the same government funding as if it were a local primary school. “We do depend on voluntary donations from parents,” says Juliette.

“When we do tours, people always say our school is comparable to a private school. Our grounds are vast, we have a specialist art room, specialist PE teacher and a wonderful environment. We strive to deliver an excellent and ambitious education because there has to be a reason why people will travel to us.” Indeed the school serves seven London boroughs with 250 children coming by bus and the other 400 being driven by parents.

Juliette believes firmly in co-education. “Our top set maths is as full with girls as it is with boys. We want to encourage our boys to be great writers and our girls to be great mathematicians. I believe that a mixed education helps them learn to navigate the world around them.”

On the proposed addition of VAT on to private school fees she says that the key to choosing a school is finding one that is the right setting for the child and that it’s only fair that people have a choice. “Parents don’t necessarily send their children to a private school just because they are privileged. And therefore you are preventing those children being able to go if you make it harder for their parents. You’re not enabling people to have the choice, as they would have to find even more money to send them.”

“I believe schools should educate to encourage tolerance and respect,” says Gideon Zucker, headmaster at St Martin’s primary school in Mill Hill. “I see real value in religious faith schools but they have to work incredibly hard to give children a really diverse experience. When you have a group of children from a range of backgrounds together, there are not only conscious efforts to celebrate festivals and diversity, but there’s also that integral experience of existing within an environment that is multicultural, and building relationships with children who are from different backgrounds.”

St Martin’s is a one-form entry school with 18 children per class. Gideon joined this month as head, having worked at Matilda Marks, Highgate and most recently as head of North London Collegiate Junior School. He believes that diversity creates better outcomes. “In the world of work, if you stick 10 people in the room who are the same as each other, you’re not going to achieve as good an outcome as if you have 10 people from different backgrounds and cultures.”

A large Jewish contingent at the school means that it is very quiet on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, but it also has a big party at Christmas, and celebrates Diwali. It has good relationships with the synagogues and the children go on outings to all places of worship.

“We are really proud that we are a multicultural school and we reflect the area in which we are,” says principal Jo Wilson. “We have lots of Jewish children, but also Hindu, Christian and Muslim children and they learn from each other. They love to discuss their backgrounds and show pride in their culture and what they do at home with their families.”

Zucker places a lot of emphasis on the fact that going to school in London, “the most multicultural city in the world”, children are missing out if their education does not embrace that, especially at primary school level. “Appreciating and valuing diversity at this formative age is really significant,” he says.

The majority of children at St Martin’s go on to to private secondary education but also grammar schools and a few to Jewish schools. Individualised learning is a key element and preparation for the 11-plus is moulded to each child. There is also an accelerated learning scheme, so the children have completed the year six curriculum by the end of year five in order to prepare themselves for the secondary school entrance exams.

Jo went to state school herself but says that with 30 plus children in a class individualised learning is not possible. “We do everything that we can to prepare these children for life in our multicultural society, and that includes giving them a full, rounded education.”

In the week after October 7 the school held a special assembly with a vigil for the victims. “I think the bigger thing we did is we celebrated the multiculturalism of the school, and we said, this is what makes us who we are,” says Jo.

Gideon continues. “Faith schools might feel quite protective, but they are also isolating. In a multicultural school, you’re turning up the next day after something like October 7 and you’re sat next to your friend who’s Jewish or Muslim and your life just continues.”

St Martin’s was able to offer some full scholarship places to displaced Israeli children who came to the UK. The school also reached out to a local Jewish school whose pupils had come up against antisemitism in their football league. “We set up some joint art and sports sessions with our children of all faiths going there. We also joined up with them during anti bullying week. We opened up those doors, because we wanted to show the children at the Jewish school that they’re not alone.”

As Jewish parents with children at private school are faced with VAT being added to their fees many will naturally consider sending their children to Jewish schools instead. However the voluntary contribution at these schools are high. St Martin’s prides itself on being one of the lowest fee-paying schools in north London so this may be an attractive option. “For parents who want to keep their children in the private sector with small class sizes and a fully-rounded education we are a viable alternative. We are a pork-free school out of respect for our Jewish and Muslim children and about half our staff are Jewish, which, ironically, is probably more than at the Jewish schools,” says Jo.

sinaischool.com

stmartinsmillhill.com