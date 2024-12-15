Sing in the winter sun

Channel 4’s hit reality show A New Life in the Sun begins again in January and the tenth series, which follows expats as they flee the UK in search of a better life abroad, features Casa de Mondo in Portugal.

Run by Jewish hostess with the mostest Harriett and her sculptor husband Mondo, the production team followed life at their beautiful Algarve home all summer, as guests stayed in the idyllic standalone rooms or joined cookery classes, spa days and bespoke events.

Now Casa De Mondo is hosting singing retreats with SoundBunker recording studios, a partnership that will enable musicians and singers to work on new songs and lay down some tracks with the help of the team on site. SoundBunker offers invaluable industry insight and one-on-one mentorship to up and coming as well as established performers – and you get to warm your vocal chords in the sun.

Casa De Mondo is in the hills of Boliqueime, just 25 minutes from Faro airport and within sight of the sea. It’s a rustic property with a gorgeous pool, huge hot tub under the trees beyond a terrace of pomegranate and lemon trees. Also welcoming little ones (cots are available), Casa De Mondo is close enough to the action in Albufeira, but remote enough to enjoy the sound of goat bells which you can incorporate into your music should you wish to.

The property provides breakfast, but the hosts also do late suppers and BBQs cooked by Michelin star chefs who also teach the cookery classes. It’s still warm in the Algarve and the first SoundBunker retreat is Jan 5-11. visit http://soundbunker.pt or CasaDeMondo www.booking.com/hotel/pt/casa-de-mondo.en-gb.html