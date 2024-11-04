Sir Trevor Chinn awarded Israeli medal of honour
Recipients personally congratulated by President Isaac Herzog for service to Israel and Jewish people
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Sir Trevor Chinn, one of the leading figures of Anglo-Jewish communal life, has been named as one of eight recipients of this year’s Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour for service to the state and the Jewish people.
The prestigious award, first instituted by Israel’s ninth president, Shimon Peres, is awarded to figures who have made outstanding contributions to the state of Israel or to humanity.
Sir Trevor, 89, is a businessman and philanthropist who has been prominent in his support of national charities as well as Jewish and Israel endeavours. He has particular interest in projects in Israel which help Jews and Arabs, is a former chair of the JIA, the precursor to UJIA, and is one of the founders of Bicom, the Britain, Israel, Communications and Research Centre, as well as being a board member of JW3.
This year’s Presidential Medal of Honour awards were made by President Isaac Herzog on the recommendations of an advisory committee which he appointed when he first took office. The 2024 awards mark the first time that the medals have been collectively awarded to a group of Jewish and non-Jewish leaders from abroad, who have contributed to Israel and the Jewish people both personally and through institutions around the world—a category that will also be included in future years.
President Herzog, who informed each recipient personally of their award, said: “The past year, the most difficult since the founding of the state, tested our resilience as a nation and as the Jewish people; it showcased the diverse and beautiful face of Israeli society and proved, as we have always believed, that all of Israel is responsible for one another, that the Jewish communities worldwide and the state of Israel share a common destiny, and that we have great friends and supporters in the world who fight alongside us against antisemitism, defend Israel’s name in the media, and have long fought for Israel’s place among the nations”.
In addition to Sir Trevor Chinn, the recipients are Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, Malcolm Hoenlein, former leader of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, Julie Platt, chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, all from the USA; business leader Maurice Levy, from France; businessman and philanthropist Sir Frank Lowy, and communal leader Mark Leibler, both from Australia; and Brigitte Zypries, the former German Minister of Economic Affairs and Justice, who served as president of Israel-Germany Association.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.