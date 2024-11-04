Sir Trevor Chinn awarded Israeli medal of honour

Sir Trevor Chinn, one of the leading figures of Anglo-Jewish communal life, has been named as one of eight recipients of this year’s Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour for service to the state and the Jewish people.

The prestigious award, first instituted by Israel’s ninth president, Shimon Peres, is awarded to figures who have made outstanding contributions to the state of Israel or to humanity.

Sir Trevor, 89, is a businessman and philanthropist who has been prominent in his support of national charities as well as Jewish and Israel endeavours. He has particular interest in projects in Israel which help Jews and Arabs, is a former chair of the JIA, the precursor to UJIA, and is one of the founders of Bicom, the Britain, Israel, Communications and Research Centre, as well as being a board member of JW3.

This year’s Presidential Medal of Honour awards were made by President Isaac Herzog on the recommendations of an advisory committee which he appointed when he first took office. The 2024 awards mark the first time that the medals have been collectively awarded to a group of Jewish and non-Jewish leaders from abroad, who have contributed to Israel and the Jewish people both personally and through institutions around the world—a category that will also be included in future years.

President Herzog, who informed each recipient personally of their award, said: “The past year, the most difficult since the founding of the state, tested our resilience as a nation and as the Jewish people; it showcased the diverse and beautiful face of Israeli society and proved, as we have always believed, that all of Israel is responsible for one another, that the Jewish communities worldwide and the state of Israel share a common destiny, and that we have great friends and supporters in the world who fight alongside us against antisemitism, defend Israel’s name in the media, and have long fought for Israel’s place among the nations”.

In addition to Sir Trevor Chinn, the recipients are Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, Malcolm Hoenlein, former leader of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, Julie Platt, chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, all from the USA; business leader Maurice Levy, from France; businessman and philanthropist Sir Frank Lowy, and communal leader Mark Leibler, both from Australia; and Brigitte Zypries, the former German Minister of Economic Affairs and Justice, who served as president of Israel-Germany Association.