Sky News presenter exits broadcaster after Holocaust-Gaza comparison

A Sky News presenter who compared the situation in Gaza with the Holocaust has not had her contract renewed, Jewish News understands.

The broadcaster received intense scrutiny and criticism following Belle Donati’s 27 January interview with Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon.

As reported by Jewish News, during the live broadcast, Donati traded heated barbs with Danon after he suggested in a Wall Street Journal article that “countries around the world should offer a haven for Gaza residents who seek relocation”.

Donati retorted that it was “the sort of voluntary relocation of many Jewish people during the Holocaust, I imagine. It is not a voluntary relocation.”

The furious former Israeli envoy later called on Sky News to sack Donati, which later issued a public on-air apology.

In November 2023, Donati was also criticised for her handling of an interview with former Israeli Ambassador to the UK, Mark Regev.

Donati has not appeared on Sky News since the interview.

Jewish News has approached Sky News for comment.