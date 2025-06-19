‘Sliding Doors’ moment at school results in play
Benjamin Sumrie's semi-autobiographical work has psychological drama and Jewish influence
Have you ever wished you could turn back the clock and rewrite a bit of your life? It’s something Jewish playwright Benjamin Sumrie has thought about a great deal. So much so that he has written a semi-autobiographical play on this theme.
One Hundred Percent is about an actor who encounters the examiner who some years before had awarded him 100 percent across the board in an acting exam.
This proved to be a life-changing turning point for the 16-year-old student. It seemed to confirm that his future lay in becoming a professional actor. At the time he was so grateful to the examiner for praising him and directing his whole career path. But, with the benefit of hindsight, did the examiner really do him such a favour?
Playwright Benjamin, who as a teenager was awarded 100 percent in his acting exams, in this – his first full-length play – reflects, as a full-time working actor, on how his life could have been different had he not achieved such high scoring marks.
“It is a psychological drama with Jewish comedic elements and influence,” says Benjamin.
“Writing the play has been cathartic. It is an honest reflection on the acting industry, looking at consequence, the human need for validation and ambition.”
Benjamin, who is a member of the Precarious Theatre Company, worked in collaboration with the theatre company to stage the finished performance.
For Benjamin, who went on to study Philosophy and Politics at university, before becoming a full-time actor, the outcome has been a happy one. He is a professional actor with many roles. In between appearing in One Hundred Percent he is also starring in An Actor in Search of a Plot at Edinburgh Festival in August.
But what of the student in the play? You’ll have to see the performance to find out!
The play has three actors playing rotating roles and is at Baron’s Court Theatre this week then going to the Greater Manchester Fringe in July and Voila Festival in November.
One Hundred Percent is at Barons Court Theatre until 21 June. baronscourttheatre.com
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.