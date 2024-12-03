Social Media Manager
Location: London
Salary: £45,000
Length of Contract: Permanent
Job Details
The Embassy of Israel is looking for an organised and experienced Manager to join its active and fast-paced Media Department. The successful candidate will play a large role in managing the social media accounts of the Embassy of Israel and spearheading the Embassy online engagement with different key demographics. The candidate, a team player who can think outside of the box and see the big picture, will be responsible for the strategic planning, development, and execution of any Embassy initiatives or events relating to promoting Israel through the digital space.
The role requires creativity, enthusiasm and forward thinking, as well as being responsible for being up-to-date on media trends, domestic and international news, and being well-versed in Israeli and British political and social landscapes.
The Social Media Manager will have to brainstorm and implement both large and smaller scale campaigns across the digital platforms. The candidate will also hold responsibility for advising the diplomats on social media trends and policies, all with a significant press angle. The role requires an element of administrative work. This job description is not conclusive and the employee maybe required to undertake work outside this description.
Requirements:
• Proficiency in Social Media platforms and tools, including TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Threads and LinkedIn
• Two years of professional experience
• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal (Fluent in English, Hebrew is a plus but not required)
• Skills in video editing & content creation
• Experience developing & executing media strategies
• Self-starter with the ability to work independently and handle multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment
• BA in a relevant field is a plus (Social Media, Communications, Public Relations, etc.)
• Exceptional stakeholder management and interpersonal skills
• Proactive with the ability to create own projects
• Good knowledge of Israeli politics and society
• UK Citizenship required (you cannot hold dual Israeli and UK citizenship)
Closing Date: 28 January 2025
Interview/Start Dates
Due to the high number of applicants, we will only contact those candidates who are successful in progressing to the next stage of the process. The successful candidate will be required to complete security checks.
Application Details
Applicants should send a CV and cover letter to: press@london.mfa.gov.il
Website: https://embassies.gov.il/London
