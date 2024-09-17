Soul Agents tune up to raise thousands for Israeli NGO
Natal, a leading Israeli mental health group, is being supported by UK musicians
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Tony Abrahams is a self-described “old muso” who runs several different bands popular on the London music scene.
He and his band-mates make many appearances — some for charity, some not — and over the years have raised millions for good causes.
He even has a band called Rock Shabbat UK, which plays the Friday night service to soft rock music.
But his latest venture stems directly from the events of October 7 2023 — as with his band, The Soul Agents, he is running two (so far) nights to help the Israeli organisation, Natal, the country’s premier mental health NGO.
Abrahams told Jewish News: “A lot of people here felt pretty useless and wanted to do something to help Israel. My daughter lives in Israel and my sister-in-law in Tel Aviv told me about Natal. It just seemed a perfect fit — they are not military, they are not political.”
Initially, he said, it was going to be just one event — which took place last week, but it sold out really quickly and so he has arranged a second evening at Dyrham Park golf club in October, which has had a similar sell-out response.
“We got great feedback”, Abrahams said. “Some people were concerned about doing an event which might look flippant, but actually people really want to come together and just spend a couple of hours having a good time to music”.
Natal specialises in mental health and trauma support and its workload soared by a huge amount in the wake of the October 7 murders and kidnappings. Abrahams says the demand for the music and interest in Natal is such that he may have to consider a third function.
Donations to the UK Friends of Natal can be made via PayPal Giving
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.