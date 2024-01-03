South Africa ‘does bidding of its friends Hamas’ by accusing Israel of genocide
Comments from country's Jewish Board of Deputies follow filing of case against Israel at International Court of Justice
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies accused the country of doing the bidding of its “friends Hamas” after the South African government accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.
South Africa announced last week it had filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Israel rejected the allegations, accusing South Africa of blood libel and supporting Hamas.
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies is now raging against the government for its decision to include a meeting it held with the board in making its case against Israel.
“The SAJBD met with the President to express its concerns about rising antisemitism in SA and about the lack of consular services to SA citizens in Israel. The SAJBD made it clear that we are not the representatives of the state of Israel nor go-betweens of the two countries,” a statement from the board read.
“We are South African citizens like any other, with valid concerns about our human rights as citizens of this country. That the SA legal case against Israel twisted the meeting in this way, shows the depths to which the government will sink in doing the bidding of its friends Hamas,” it added.
SAJBD also said it “mourns the loss of innocent life on both sides of the current Israel – Hamas conflict. The situation in Gaza is dire. During the meeting that the SAJBD had with President Cyril Ramaphosa in December (and not November as stated in their case), we expressed these views. We urged our government to play a role in talking to both sides, and in using their influence to ensure Hamas release the hostages, following their deadly raid on Israel on 7 October.”
Rather than play a positive role, SABJD continued, South Africa has chosen to “expend its time and energy in filing a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
“South Africa continues to humiliate itself in the international arena. It has no shame in using international organisations like the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the IJC when it suits their political purpose but shuns them when it doesn’t.”
