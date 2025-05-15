Spain’s prime minister calls Israel a ‘genocide state’

The prime minister of Spain has accused Israel of genocide – prompting Israel’s foreign ministry to summon the country’s ambassador for a formal reprimand in Jerusalem.

Pedro Sánchez, who has repeatedly criticised Israel since the onset of war following 7 October, made the “estado genocida” comments during a parliamentary session Wednesday.

He was responding to a comment from an anti-Israel member of parliament who condemned Spain’s trade relations with what he called the “genocide state” of Israel.

Left-wing Sánchez answered: “We do not trade with a genocide state.”

In May 2024, Spain, together with Norway and Ireland, approved the recognition of a Palestinian state.