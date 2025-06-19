SPECIAL REPORT: How a Jewish charity is helping refugees from Syria, Ukraine and beyond

Women from Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine are among the many beneficiaries of World Jewish Relief programmes in Britain, as the charity marks this year’s Refugee Week.

Ruaa and Yalda, from Syria and Afghanistan respectively, have taken part in World Jewish Relief’s Refugee Employability Programme, which is run in partnership with the International Rescue Committee, aimed at refugees located in the south-west of England, to help with employment and integration English support.

Both women are highly educated, but just needed that extra back-up in order to restart their lives in the UK.

Ruaa, 33, from Syria, arrived in Bristol, where she is making her new home, in March 2024, and received her right to remain in the UK last August.

She has a master’s degree in economics and has been working professionally in the humanitarian sector since 2015, as a field monitor and then project manager.

Once in Bristol, she volunteered with the British Heart Foundation, and with Bridges for Communities, in addition to a few activities with Borderlands and the British Red Cross.

She was finally able to start working in the UK after receiving her right to remain. She said: “I read about World Jewish Relief’s REP programme in the Red Cross’s offices, and felt it would help me to become more familiar with the UK recruitment system and ultimately get back into work”.

After completing REP, Ruaa secured a job as operations manager of the charity Social Workers Without Borders.

She told Jewish News: “REP assigned me a job coach, who helped me prepare for written tests and interviews. She also referred me to vacancies that I could apply for… I valued having someone to talk to, and explain my aspirations and concerns about starting work in a new country… I learnt that it’s normal to have a few setbacks, and that you can have great interviews, but still don’t get the job. But I also learned to trust my abilities more”.

Now, Ruaa says that her experience with REP was “very helpful.I learned how to navigate the UK recruitment system, and I now have a job offer.I would definitely recommend this programme: working with my World Jewish Relief employment adviser has enhanced my self-esteem in the interviews greatly.”

Yalda Azim Bismel, from Kabul, Afghanistan, is also a beneficiary of the REP programme. She is a former lecturer in the English department at Kabul University between 2006 and 2021.

She said: “For me, the most difficult part of leaving my country was my career. I started my work journey [in Kabul] having very little knowledge and background about teaching, academic tasks, communication, self- confidence and professional development. Gradually, every year, I had opportunities to enhance my knowledge and skills … I was able to participate in many workshops and conferences inside and outside the country to boost my knowledge in different areas related to teaching and management”.

During her 15 years at the university, Yalda, a mother of three, rose from being an instructor to being an associate professor.

Eventually the security situation and political unrest — and the Taliban ban on working women — drove her to leave Afghanistan. She said: “For me, the most challenging part of settling in the UK has been finding employment. In Afghanistan, I taught English at Kabul University, but here, I have found it difficult to continue in the same profession.

“My qualifications are not recognised at the same level in the UK, which means they have been downgraded. As a result, if I want to work in a university again, I need to return to university myself, and obtain a new master’s degree that is accepted here.

“Teaching in colleges and schools also requires either UK qualifications or local experience, which is hard to get as a newcomer. As a result, I may need to study some courses and gain certificates in teaching. Then I can start working as a teaching assistant and work my way up. Overall, finding a job in education is difficult due to qualification gaps, lack of local experience, and the need to meet various professional requirements. However, I am working hard to overcome these challenges and hope to return to teaching in the future.”

Yalda said that the REP programme had been “incredibly helpful in various stages of my application journey. One of the most valuable aspects was the support I received from my work adviser, Sarah Quayle. She played a key role in helping me improve my CV to align with the UK format, which made a significant difference in how my applications were received”.

She added: “I would like to thank sincerely World Jewish Relief for all the valuable support. Their assistance has made a real difference in my journey, especially as a newcomer to the UK. I am particularly grateful for the way they support refugees and those starting a new life in this country. I truly appreciate all their help and support and I wish them continued success in their mission. I hope they can carry on helping others the same way they helped me.”

Tetiana is a 48-year-old woman from Ukraine. A former head of legal at a Kyiv company, she faced tough choices when relocating to the UK. Tetiana initially studied law, but realised her interests had shifted to property management, securing a role in the field thanks to support from STEP Ukraine.

STEP Ukraine was a groundbreaking programme designed to help Ukrainian refugees find meaningful employment in the UK and improve their English. Run by World Jewish Relief and funded by the UK government, the initiative supported more than 14,000 Ukranians with specialist English language and employment support in less than two years. As a result, 65 per cent of graduates are currently employed.

The programme’s English classes and coaching helped Tetiana gain confidence and improve her skills. Inspired by the support she received from World Jewish Relief, she’s now training as an executive coach to help others.

For her, the most difficult part of leaving Ukraine “was to leave our mothers there. They refused to go… The main idea was to save our children, so material things, like even a house and all the stuff inside it, was not important. Although after three years, I still fight the feeling that I lost my home and I hope to find it for myself one day again.”

Tetiana felt that it was “extremely challenging to rent a house for the first time. In London it is difficult even for British [born] people. Once I found myself crying because of insulting questions from the real estate agent on how I could prove my income and my occupation. Having everything back in Ukraine, it was very difficult to prove it for him…

“STEP Ukraine gave me my first British coach — an amazing person who gave me emotional support and shared his contacts. It opened doors and gave me interview experience. It gave me the feeling I am ok, I am not alone, and there is hope to have a normal life, soon. World Jewish Relief is a big organisation, giving very professional support. People were always replying and ready to help. It was very important for me at that time”.

Paul Anticoni, chief executive of World Jewish Relief, said: “At World Jewish Relief, our history is a testament to the resilience and courage of those who have faced unimaginable hardship. From the daring rescue of children during the Kindertransport to supporting generations of refugees through the most challenging times, our mission remains rooted in compassion, hope, and the belief that every individual deserves a chance to rebuild their life.

“Today, as we continue to support people fleeing conflict from different corners of the world, we are reminded that their stories mirror those of the past. Our work is driven by the legacy of those who came before us and we are committed to ensuring that these stories of survival and renewal continue for generations to come.