St John’s Wood Barclays Bank branch among 20 vandalised by pro-Palestine yobs
Shut the System, a recently-launched underground climate movement and Palestine Action claim responsibility for attacks on Barclays branches
Twenty branches of Barclays Bank have been vandalised, including in St John’s Wood, north London, as part of a coordinated campaign by pro-Palestine activists.
Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the violent action, which saw the windows of the Barclays branch in Bristol’s Broadmead district completely smashed.
In Edinburgh, rocks were thrown through windows, inscribed with the names of Palestinians killed in the war.
Westminster Conservative councillor Alan Mendoza posted on X/Twitter: “Disgraceful scenes across the country, and I am sorry to say in St John’s Wood, as pro-Palestine activists vandalise Barclays branches.
“This crime wave must be brought to a close and arrests made immediately.”
Shut the System, a recently launched underground climate movement, partnered with Palestine Action’s underground division to launch the attacks, both activist groups confirmed.The groups said it was carried out to “demand the bank divests from Israel’s weapons trade and fossil fuels”.
A spokesperson for Palestine Action said: “This latest action marks a significant escalation in activist tactics. Up until now, most groups have relied on peaceful demonstrations and open engagement with staff and managers.
“Now this has proven futile, groups like Palestine Action and Shut the System are escalating matters. Palestine Action aims to halt the Palestinian genocide by undermining suppliers of weapons to the Israeli military, including Elbit Systems, along with financial companies involved with these weapons suppliers.”
Lord Walney, who has advised the government on extremism, posted on X/Twitter:”Extreme protest group Palestine Action is today claiming to have targeted ‘around 20’ branches of Barclays Bank – their criminal sabotage is evident today.
“Currently, they freely advertise training days to instruct activists on criminal acts.”
Barclays said it provides “vital financial services” to US, UK and European firms that supply defence products to NATO and its allies but that it “does not directly invest in these companies”.
The bank said it supports “the right to protest” but urged campaigners today to “do so in away which respects our customers, colleagues and property.”
