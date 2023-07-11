Stamford Hill leader’s meeting with social media prankster sparks controversy
Levi Schapiro was pictured meeting the social media prankster known as Mizzy at a north London restaurant
A controversial leader of Stamford Hill’s orthodox community has sought to explain a decision to meet a notorious social media prankster after a picture of them holding talks sparked anger.
Levi Schapiro was pictured meeting the prankster known as Mizzy, (real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro) at a local restaurant along with Talk TV presenter JJ Anisiobi and another man on June 6th.
Images of the group together were posted on Twitter, with Mizzy, who has previously been fined for entering a home in a prank, tweeting “Equality”, while presenter Anisiobi wrote:”Great to see our neighbours working together for the greater good of our whole community.”
But not everyone in the community was impressed with Schapiro’s actions. Mizzy had previously been arrested for assaulting a young Charedi man in a prank in which he was filmed placing his hands on his victim’s shoulders and then attempting to leapfrog over him.
Wonderful meeting today with my good friend @leviSchapiro1 and @mizzythemenace. Great to see our neighbours working together for the greater good of our whole community. pic.twitter.com/L7IYph4sE7
— JJ Anisiøbi (@JJAnisiobi) July 6, 2023
In another video, he can be seen cycling while wearing a hoiche hat and saying: “Guys I’m a f**king Jew.”
While another clip titled “Who leaves their door open like that”, shows Mizzy entering the home of a Jewish family.
One senior Stamford Hill communal source told Jewish News this week:”This purported peace feast is a miserable letdown for the community.
“Unilateral actions like this underline why the UOHC expressed such strong concerns in its recent letter.”
But Schapiro defended his actions in meeting Mizzy, who was arrested at last Sunday’s Wireless pop festival for breaching court orders.
He told Jewish News:”The picture circulating with Mizzy and members of the community including myself followed a request by Talk TV host presenter JJ to explore options how we can mitigate Mizzy’s pranks on the community, furthermore as a community we thought an opportunity to sit down with him and explain him directly the aggravation he is causing to young children and members of the community, he has been arrested and charged so many times yet he is still continuing his silly and dangerous pranks, we thought it would be worthwhile perhaps for him to hear it directly from victims and people within the community.
“He agreed his actions were unacceptable, we appealed to him to stop these pranks immediately and offered to send him to professional help which he accepted. We are pleased to report no new incidents took place within the community following these discussions and hope he takes the mentoring seriously.
“It’s important to understand Mizzy lives locally in the heart of the Stamford Hill community and we must find ways to communicate with him effectively in order to bring an end to this misery and dangerous pranks. ”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
Unlike other Jewish media, we do not charge for content. That won’t change. Because we are free, we rely on advertising to cover our costs. This vital lifeline, which has dropped in recent years, has fallen further due to coronavirus.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.