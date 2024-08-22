Standing ovation as American hostage family plead for ceasefire deal at Democratic Convention
Jon Polin - father of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, kidnapped by Hamas terrorists at the Nova festival on Oct 7 - tells the audience:'There is a surplus of agony on all sides of the tragic conflict in the Middle East.'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The parents of a 23 year-old Israeli taken hostage by Hamas terrorists at the Nova music festival on October 7 have received a standing ovation after delivering emotional speeches on stage at the Democratic National Convention.
Chants of “Bring Them Home” echoed around the vast arena in the US city of Chicago as Rachel and Jon spoke of their agony over the kidnapping of their son by Hamas terrorists 320 days ago.
Hersh was kidnapped from the Nova music festival, where he went with his best friend to celebrate his birthday.
But in a brave and dignified recognition of the suffering on all sides in Gaza, Jon Polin told the audience;”There is a surplus of agony on all sides of the tragic conflict in the Middle East. And in a competition of pain, there are no winners.”
But the appearance of the family on stage sparked complaints from pro-Palestine activists.
Some staged a sit-in protest outside the Democratic national convention after the ceasefire movement was told a Palestinian American could not speak on the convention main stage.
Appearing on stage with masking tape over their hearts bearing the number 320, Rachel Goldberg-Palin directly addressed her son saying: “Hersh, Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you.
“Stay strong, survive.”
“This is a political convention,” Jon added. “But needing our son and all the hostages home is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue.”
Jon also said outgoing President Biden and Vice President Harris were both working tirelessly for a ceasefire deal that will “bring home our precious mothers, fathers, spouses and grandparents and grandchildren home and will stop the despair in Gaza.”
Liz Hirsh Naftali, the great aunt of four-year-old Abigail Mor Edan, who was taken hostage on October 7 and released 50 days later, also stood behind the stage in tears as the parents addressed the crowd.
Uncommitted, a national movement that began in Michigan, and won 30 delegates to the convention, have attempted to pressure the Democrats leadership over their stance on Gaza.
“Uncommitted delegates urge the Democratic Party to reject a hierarchy of human value by ensuring Palestinian voices are heard on the main stage. We are learning that Israeli hostages’ families will be speaking from the main stage,” they said in an earlier statement.
“We strongly support that decision and also strongly hope that we will also be hearing from Palestinians who’ve endured the largest civilian death toll since 1948.”
