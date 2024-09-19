Standing ovation for IDF heroes in London

Three recently injured Israeli veterans — one in a wheelchair— were given standing ovations at a packed fundraising dinner for Beit Halochem, the Tel Aviv centre which specialises in physical and mental rehabilitation for war wounded. The presentations left many present in tears.

The 450-strong audience, which included Israel’s ambassador Tsipi Hotovely, were told that 700 soldiers had been killed in the fighting that followed the October 7 Hamas attacks, and a further 10,000 IDF troops were injured. Many of the latter have been receiving treatment at Beit Halochem, from treatment for PTSD, to physiotherapy, to participating in wheelchair sports for the more severely disabled — and adding to the financial burden of operating the centre.

The mantra of the evening was “no veteran will be left behind”. Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis recited a moving prayer for Israel and its fighting forces, and co-dinner chairs Katie Cutler and Michaela Meyohas spoke emotionally of their work in supporting Beit Halochem.

Michaela Meyohas said the centre in Israel was “a place of refuge, of healing and of hope”, adding: “It is so much more than a rehabilitation centre, it is a lifeline for 60,000 wounded veterans who rely on it for their wellbeing, both mentally and physically, every day”.

Veteran Itay Sagi told the crowd that he had received “an amazing amount of love” from everyone to whom he had spoken that evening. Just turned 26, he said he had done his army service in a specialist commando unit where he had spent “the best years of my life”.

He had spent the morning of October 7 hiking, when he got an urgent call to return to his base. After days of fighting in Gaza, he and others in his unit were sent to a bomb shelter, six inside and six outside. He was one of the outside team. “Then all hell broke loose”, as he described how he was shot but first managed to kill two terrorists.

“I collapsed: I tried to breathe, but I couldn’t”. One of his close friends told him that he was bleeding heavily from the neck. He was medevac-ed out of the field and since then has had two plastic surgery operations.

After his surgery, he said: “I was scared to go to Beit Halochem. But it was the best decision of my life”. He was in London to represent the 60,000 members of the centre and to thank British Jews for their support.

Yitzchack Schwartz came on stage in a wheelchair, accompanied by his wife, Gal. He spoke about his long army career; he had been a commander in a reserve unit from 2019 onwards. In civilian life he had become a civil engineer.

He was called up on October 7 and was seriously wounded on November 15 while trying to help one of his colleagues who had previously been shot. Schwartz was given emergency surgery in the field before being taken to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

In hospital he learned that “my life had been saved but that I would never walk again.” Recognising that he needed to find “inner strength”, he made his first visit to Beit Halochem.

He admitted: “I’d never been very sporty before but I found myself learning to play wheelchair basketball”. Now he plays all the time with other wheelchair-bound veterans. “We joke about our disabilities and we laugh a lot”. Beit Halochem had helped him regain his life and he hoped to return to his profession because he had been given a sense of purpose. “Given the chance, I would do it all again”.

Liam Spilman said: “Nine months ago I was fighting for my life.” But he had been helped by Beit Halochem and was standing in front of this London audience to tell his story. “I am just one of many whose lives have been transformed by Beit Halochem. I cant imagine a world without Beit Halochem, and I can’t imagine Beit Halochem without your support. Our journey is not over: but I believe with people like you, and places liked Beit Halochem, we will win.”

The vote of thanks given by `Orly Wolfson, a Beit Halochem trustee.