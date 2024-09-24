Starmer berates Corbyn era Gaza conference speech heckler

Keir Starmer’s speech to Labour conference was again disrupted by a Gaza heckler – but as a man was dragged out of the arena the Prime Minister accused him of being from the Jeremy Corbyn era.

Towards the end of a well-received speech, a man stood up and shouted a reference to “Gaza children” from his seat at the back of the lower tier.

To loud applause, Starmer responded: “This guy has obviously got a pass from the 2019 conference.”

He added: “While he’s been protesting, we’ve been changing the party. That’s why we got a Labour Government.”

But it what some were later describing as a “Biden moment” the PM had earlier mistakenly called on Hamas to return the “sausages” rather than “hostages.”

Speaking to conference Starmer said: “This is a time when great forces demand a decisive government prepared to face the future.

“We can see that again in the Middle East today. So I call again for restraint and de-escalation at the border between Lebanon and Israel.

“I call again for all parties to pull back from the brink. I call again or an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the hostages and a recommitment to the two state solution: a recognised Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.”

Earlier in the speech he reminded the packed hall he had become leader with “a pact with working people we must fulfil to retain the privilege of serving their interests.

“On economic stability, national security, wealth creation, protecting our borders, rooting out Antisemitism, standing with NATO and Ukraine. The changes we made are permanent. Irreversible.”

The heckler was briefly detained by police outside the conference as was named as an 18 year-old student.

Starmer was hugged by wife Victoria on stage at the end of his speech.