Starmer brands Israel’s recent actions ‘appalling’ as MPs demand tougher stance

Keir Starmer has branded Israel’s recent actions “appalling” and “in my view counterproductive and intolerable” as he faced renewed calls to hold Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to account for thousands of Palestinian deaths in Gaza.

The Prime Minister also said the UK “will keep looking at further action along with our allies including sanctions” after being urged to recognise a Palestinian state.

Social Democratic and Labour Party leader Claire Hanna told the Commons she believes “there is more moral clarity coming from (children’s educator) Ms Rachel on YouTube than there is from many world leaders” over the conflict in Gaza.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Hanna added: “These are very dark days and Gaza is a stain on the soul of humanity and it is a further shame that there is more moral clarity coming from Ms Rachel on YouTube than there is from many world leaders who are complicit in silence.

“The Prime Minister said this week that Britain must be ready for war and, I ask, after tens of thousands of deaths, after a generation of Gazans stunted by hunger and trauma, when will it be ready for peace?

“When will it help to stop this genocide? When will it hold the Israeli government to account and when will it recognise the state of Palestine?”

Starmer replied: “She’s absolutely right to describe this as dark days. Israel’s recent action is appalling and in my view counterproductive and intolerable, and we have strongly opposed the expansion of military operations and settler violence, and the blocking of humanitarian aid.

“You will have seen we’ve suspended the FTA (free trade agreement) talks and sanctioned extremists supporting violence in the West Bank. We will keep looking at further action along with our allies including sanctions, but let me be absolutely clear, we need to get back to a ceasefire.

“We need the hostages who’ve been held for a very long time to be released, and we desperately need more aid at speed and at volume into Gaza because it’s an appalling and intolerable situation.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also asked Starmer whether he will “push at the UN Security Council for humanitarian corridors to get the desperately needed aid urgently into Gaza”.

Davey told the Commons: “I welcome the remarks of the Prime Minister on Gaza because I’m sure all of us are appalled by the latest scenes – starving people desperate for food, water and medicine met with chaos and violence.

“The US Israeli programme is clearly failing and nothing short of lifting the full blockade on aid will do, but given the (Benjamin) Netanyahu government refuses to do that, will the Prime Minister take more decisive action today? Will he push at the UN Security Council for humanitarian corridors to get the desperately needed aid urgently into Gaza?”

The PM said that the Government is “working at pace with our allies on that very issue, to take whatever measures we can to get that humanitarian aid in”.

He gave Davey his “assurance we’ll continue to do that because that aid needs to get in at speed and at volume”.

Scottish National Party MP Brendan O’Hara claimed the PM’s position in regards to whether a genocide is taking place in Gaza was “no longer tenable.”

Starmer responded: “I’ve said that we are strongly opposed and appalled by Israel’s recent actions, and have been absolutely clear in condemning them and calling them out, whether that’s the expansion of military operations, settler violence, or the dreadful blocking of aid, is completely unacceptable.

“We must see a ceasefire, hostages must be released, and there must be aid into Gaza.”

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign staged a “red line” demo outside Westminster on Wednesday coinciding with PMQs. Several MPs, including John Mcdonnell, Jeremy Corbyn and Ian Lavery joined the protesters for a photograph.

Other MPs to join the action included Apsana Begum, Nadia Whittome and Andy McDonald.

Jewish News understands a mass walkout of MPs from the Commons during PMQs to promote the demo was cancelled.