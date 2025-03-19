Starmer ‘deeply concerned’ by resumption of Israeli military action
Following the PM's comments during Wednesday's PMQs, a spokesperson repeated calls for "all parties" to work for a peaceful resolution to the conflict
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has said he is “deeply concerned” by the resumption of Israeli military action in Gaza.
The Prime Minister told the House of Commons: “I am deeply concerned about the resumption of Israeli military action in Gaza.
“The images of parents carrying their children, young children to hospitals have emerged over the last few days are truly shocking alongside the sheer number of people who have been killed.
“We will do all we can to ensure the resumption of the ceasefire to get the remaining hostages out and to get aid that’s desperately needed in.”
Following the PM’s comments during Wednesday’s PMQs session, a No. 10 spokesperson repeated calls for “all parties” to respect international law, and work for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
“We call on the government of Israel to abide by international obligations to provide humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza,” said the spokesperson, who added it was a judgement for international courts to make on whether these obligations were being observed.
But the Downing Street spokesperson said the government’s position remained that Israel’s actions in Gaza were at a “clear risk” of breaching international law.
The No.10 spokesperson did not rule out the government taking further action if there were breaches in humanitarian rules, pointing to previous action in relation to suspension of arms licences.
