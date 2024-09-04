Starmer defends move to halt some arms export licenses to Israel

The Prime Minister has defended the decision to end certain arms export licences to Israel as a “legal decision, not a policy decision” after Rishi Sunak repeated Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis’ claim that the move “beggars belief”.

Speaking at PMQs Keir Starmer said: “He asks how we arrived at this decision – he knows very well, because the legal framework is clear – the latest guidance was issued in 2021, under his government, and that means that licences have to be kept under review, as they were by his government.

“And I think he probably knows the advice that was given to his government, he understands the framework.

“We’ve carried out the review in the same way, and come to a clear legal conclusion, and shared that conclusion, the assessment, with Parliament.”

Earlier, former PM Sunak asked:” “The Government has suspended 30 of the UK’s 350 arms export licenses to Israel. It’s a decision that the Chief Rabbi says beggars belief and will encourage our shared enemies. Can the Prime Minister therefore, explain how his decision will help to secure the release of the 101 hostages still being held by Hamas?”

Starmer replied: “The remaining hostages must be released and we need a ceasefire to ensure that, that can happen, that aid desperately needed can get into the region, and we can begin the path to a two state solution.”

The PM also told the Commons during PMQs: “We will, of course, continue to stand by Israel’s right to self-defence, but it is important that we are a country committed to the international rule of law, that gives us the strength of argument with our allies on important issues.

“This is a difficult issue, I recognise that, but it’s a legal decision, not a policy decision.

“(Mr Sunak) knows the framework… they issued the guidance, they know what the test is, that test has been assessed, we’ve come to a conclusion, which put that before the House to consider.”