Starmer defends move to halt some arms export licenses to Israel
The prime minister was quizzed by his predecessor in the Commons after Labour decision widely condemned by Jewish leaders
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Prime Minister has defended the decision to end certain arms export licences to Israel as a “legal decision, not a policy decision” after Rishi Sunak repeated Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis’ claim that the move “beggars belief”.
Speaking at PMQs Keir Starmer said: “He asks how we arrived at this decision – he knows very well, because the legal framework is clear – the latest guidance was issued in 2021, under his government, and that means that licences have to be kept under review, as they were by his government.
“And I think he probably knows the advice that was given to his government, he understands the framework.
“We’ve carried out the review in the same way, and come to a clear legal conclusion, and shared that conclusion, the assessment, with Parliament.”
Earlier, former PM Sunak asked:” “The Government has suspended 30 of the UK’s 350 arms export licenses to Israel. It’s a decision that the Chief Rabbi says beggars belief and will encourage our shared enemies. Can the Prime Minister therefore, explain how his decision will help to secure the release of the 101 hostages still being held by Hamas?”
Starmer replied: “The remaining hostages must be released and we need a ceasefire to ensure that, that can happen, that aid desperately needed can get into the region, and we can begin the path to a two state solution.”
The PM also told the Commons during PMQs: “We will, of course, continue to stand by Israel’s right to self-defence, but it is important that we are a country committed to the international rule of law, that gives us the strength of argument with our allies on important issues.
“This is a difficult issue, I recognise that, but it’s a legal decision, not a policy decision.
“(Mr Sunak) knows the framework… they issued the guidance, they know what the test is, that test has been assessed, we’ve come to a conclusion, which put that before the House to consider.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.