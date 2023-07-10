Starmer has returned Labour to an ‘honest broker’ position on Middle East, says Berger

Keir Starmer has returned Labour “to its historic position as an honest broker on the Middle East”, former MP Luciana Berger has said.

She made her remarks after joining the Labour Friends of Israel group on their latest delegation to the Jewish state.

Berger, who returned to Labour earlier this year after expressing confidence in Starmer’s leadership, joined a group of prospective parliamentary candidates (PPCs) on the visit, which included a meeting with the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog.

The former Liverpool Wavertree MP, now CEO of a communications agency, said: “It’s been an enormous privilege to join this delegation of Labour parliamentary candidates.

“I rejoined Labour earlier this year when the party was brought out of special measures by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

“Keir Starmer has made significant progress in rooting out the antisemitism that festered in the Corbyn years, and has returned Labour to its historic position as an honest broker on the Middle East.

“Like me, I know that my fellow delegation participants will have benefitted hugely from this unique and diverse experience to understand the complexities both within Israel and with her neighbours.”

The delegation, led by LFI chair Steve McCabe MP, also included Barnet Labour councillor and London Assembly member Anne Clarke.

This week’s five-day visit also includes meetings with Palestinian peace building organisations, as well a visit to Yad Vashem, where the group took part in a wreath laying ceremony.

The group also met with senior Israeli government and Palestinian Authority representatives, and travelled to the Gaza border for a security briefing.

McCabe, who backed Labour’s position at last week’s vote in parliament on Michael Gove’s boycott bill, added:”I’m delighted to be leading LFI’s first delegation of parliamentary candidates to Israel since 2014. We are particularly pleased to have met with President Herzog who has been a longstanding friend to LFI, notably joining the 2018 LFI Annual Lunch as the Guest of Honour.

“It is also fantastic to be joined by Luciana Berger, who rejoined the Labour party in February this year in a marker of the progress Keir Starmer has made to tear out the poison of antisemitism from our party.

“This trip will allow Labour candidates to experience a deep and broad introduction to Israel and the wider Middle East.”