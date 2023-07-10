Starmer has returned Labour to an ‘honest broker’ position on Middle East, says Berger
Ex- Labour MP Luciana Berger made her remarks after joining the Labour Friends of Israel group's latest five-day visit to Israel
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has returned Labour “to its historic position as an honest broker on the Middle East”, former MP Luciana Berger has said.
She made her remarks after joining the Labour Friends of Israel group on their latest delegation to the Jewish state.
Berger, who returned to Labour earlier this year after expressing confidence in Starmer’s leadership, joined a group of prospective parliamentary candidates (PPCs) on the visit, which included a meeting with the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog.
The former Liverpool Wavertree MP, now CEO of a communications agency, said: “It’s been an enormous privilege to join this delegation of Labour parliamentary candidates.
“I rejoined Labour earlier this year when the party was brought out of special measures by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
“Keir Starmer has made significant progress in rooting out the antisemitism that festered in the Corbyn years, and has returned Labour to its historic position as an honest broker on the Middle East.
“Like me, I know that my fellow delegation participants will have benefitted hugely from this unique and diverse experience to understand the complexities both within Israel and with her neighbours.”
The delegation, led by LFI chair Steve McCabe MP, also included Barnet Labour councillor and London Assembly member Anne Clarke.
This week’s five-day visit also includes meetings with Palestinian peace building organisations, as well a visit to Yad Vashem, where the group took part in a wreath laying ceremony.
The group also met with senior Israeli government and Palestinian Authority representatives, and travelled to the Gaza border for a security briefing.
McCabe, who backed Labour’s position at last week’s vote in parliament on Michael Gove’s boycott bill, added:”I’m delighted to be leading LFI’s first delegation of parliamentary candidates to Israel since 2014. We are particularly pleased to have met with President Herzog who has been a longstanding friend to LFI, notably joining the 2018 LFI Annual Lunch as the Guest of Honour.
“It is also fantastic to be joined by Luciana Berger, who rejoined the Labour party in February this year in a marker of the progress Keir Starmer has made to tear out the poison of antisemitism from our party.
“This trip will allow Labour candidates to experience a deep and broad introduction to Israel and the wider Middle East.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
Unlike other Jewish media, we do not charge for content. That won’t change. Because we are free, we rely on advertising to cover our costs. This vital lifeline, which has dropped in recent years, has fallen further due to coronavirus.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.