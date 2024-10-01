Starmer hosts British relatives of those attacked by Hamas
Emotional Downing Street event as PM pledges to do everything to secure hostages' return
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy have held their first Downing Street event for the Jewish community since taking office, a meeting families of British citizens taken hostage or murdered by Hamas.
And Sir Keir put down a marker straight away, telling those present that hostages in Gaza needed to be returned “immediately and unconditionally”.
The event, held on Monday morning, was organised with the help of the Board of Deputies and was also attended by representatives of different Jewish denominations and key communal organisations.
Before the event, the prime minister met some of the family members of British hostages and victims of October 7.
“Sometimes in politics and in life we say things like ‘I can imagine what it’s like’. I can’t – it’s torture”, he told the families..
“It’s impossible not to be moved by your pain and the agony you’re going through. I want you to know, as your prime minister, that every single word you said to me has been hugely impactful”.
He added: “I don’t want any of you to walk out of here this morning and think it has not gone in. We will not give up until your family come home.”
In more formal remarks, Sir Keir said: “I have just sat with some of you. Some I have met before and some for the first time.
“And it is impossible not to be moved by your pain and what you have said to me, the agony you are going through. I admire your courage, your humanity and your determination to make sure your loved ones are not forgotten.
“I want you to know as your Prime Minister that every single word you have said to me this morning has been hugely impactful and will be thought by me over and over again – as it should be.
“I will do everything to keep alive the memory of those who were killed and to bring the hostages home”.
Sir Keir described the October 7 attacks as “not just an attack on individuals but on Jewish communities, on their way of life and on the state of Israel, which is the symbol of Jewish security to the world”. And he pledged: “So, we remain a steadfast partner to Israel. We remain committed to her security and self-defence. And as we stand with our Jewish community here. I promise you we will root out antisemitism wherever we find it.
“We will not be silent. We will never look the other way. We will never forget this day, unthinkable in its barbarism. The darkest in Jewish history since the Shoah”.
Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies, described how “for British Jews, these were not tragic events in some distant land. They were not even just the modern evil echoes – streamed live on GoPros by jubilant terrorists – of a history we thought was past: of the crusades, of the pogroms, of the Shoah.
“So many of us were impacted personally too.”
He spoke of the loss of Nathanel Young, from Southgate, a family friend, and the family members of Board of Deputies staffer Adam Ma’anit, whose 18 year old cousin, Maayan, was murdered on October 7. Her father, Tzachi, was taken captive by Hamas, and as Rosenberg said: “Nearly a year on, nothing is known of his wellbeing. Nothing is known of his whereabouts”.
Addressing Sir Keir, whom he also thanked for facing down antisemitism within the Labour Party, Rosenberg said: “Once again, Prime Minister, our community needs your help. We need you and your government to help us fight antisemitism, build cohesion, bring back the hostages, safeguard Israel’s security, give the Palestinians a dignified future, and forge a lasting peace, through expanding the Abraham Accords and by pursuing that elusive two-state solution, with a secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state.”
Hostage family members also addressed those present. Mandy Damari, whose daughter Emily is still held hostage in Gaza, described how “my personal clock stopped at 10:24 on October 7 ”, which was when Emily had sent a message she was unable to finish, as Hamas attacked.
“My only daughter, who I love with all my heart and soul [is] the strongest person I know”, she said. “She loves life, however, her life is no longer in her own hands.”
Stephen Brisley, whose sister Lianne and nieces Noiya and Yahel were killed on October 7, also spoke. Stephen’s brother-in-law Eli and Eli’s brother Yossi were taken hostage – Yossi was killed in January.
He said: “We owe it to them to not let their deaths be in vain…may we find the strength to carry their light forward and may their memories be a blessing.”
Adrian Cohen, senior vice president of the Board, led those present in the singing of Psalm 121 (Esa Einai) and the prayer for hostages (Acheinu), as well as the recitation of the mourner’s prayer (Kaddish).
