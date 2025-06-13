Starmer speaks of ‘grave concerns about Iran nuke programme’ in call with Netanyahu
The PM also said Israel has 'right to defend itself'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has told Benjamin Netanyahu Israel has “a right to self-defence” as he also expressed “grave concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme.”
The PM spoke with Netanyahu as a fresh wave of Israeli strikes targeting Tehran began on Friday afternoon.
In a statement Downing Street said:“The PM spoke to the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, this afternoon following last night’s events.
“He was clear that Israel has a right to self-defence and set out the UK’s grave concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme.
“He reiterated the need for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution, in the interests of stability in the region.”
Starmer spoke with France’s President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz earlier on Friday morning, where the three leaders called for both Iran and Israel to use restraint.
But the three countries also again said Israel had a right to defend itself.
Israel’s earlier attacks overnight targeted nuclear facilities, missiles factories, and killed Hossein Salami, the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy had said stability in the Middle East is “vital” for global security.
“Further escalation is a serious threat to peace and stability in the region and in no-one’s interest,” he said in a post on X.
“This is a dangerous moment & I urge all parties to show restraint.”
It is understood that Lammy had been due to travel to the US on Friday, but is now remaining in London.
