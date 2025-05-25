Starmer’s criticism of Israel was met with ‘terrorist cheers’, says Badenoch
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s public criticism of Israel “does not send the right message” and led to “terrorist cheers” from Hamas, Kemi Badenoch has said.
Earlier this week, Sir Keir, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the Israeli government’s “egregious” actions in Gaza, warning the UK and allies will take “concrete actions” unless Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu changes course.
The statement was condemned by Mr Netanyahu and he accused the world leaders of “emboldening Hamas”.
Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Conservative leader Mrs Badenoch joined in condemning Sir Keir.
She said: “You should do it in a way that does not have Hamas cheering – Hamas praised that statement.
“Sending a signal to Hamas like that does not send the right message, you should not have terrorist cheers.”
Mrs Badenoch said she supports a two-state solution, but warned: “There are 58 hostages still not returned to Israel – we want a two-state solution but we cannot have a terrorist state running one of those.
“Israel still is at war and we need to make sure the war they are having, a proxy war with Iran, is not one that damages our national interest. Iran is not our ally.”
Asked if there is anything Israel could do that she would criticise, Mrs Badenoch said she has already raised humanitarian concerns.
She said: “I have criticised – we’ve talked about when people need aid, get it – they responded to that. Let’s not forget, two years ago hundreds of people at a music festival were butchered, massacred – we’re still waiting for 58 hostages. What we need to do is get a ceasefire.”
Earlier on the same show, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner brushed off the criticism from the Israeli leader. Asked if Mr Netanyahu’s comments mean people should question whether Israel is a true ally, she replied: “No they shouldn’t. But we should always look at what’s happening and be objective, and sometimes you have to call out when things are wrong.
“Keir Starmer has been very clear right from the start. October 7 was a massacre for Israel and for Jewish people there, and it was absolutely abhorrent. Hamas has no place in a functioning government, and we’re very clear on that.
“But you cannot block aid where we have a humanitarian catastrophe happening in Palestine, and it’s very clear, and that’s what Keir Starmer set out, that aid has to get into Gaza now and that Israel has to ensure that that happens.”
