Statins can reduce sepsis deaths, Israeli study suggests
Researchers wanted to explore whether the cholesterol-busting drugs may bring additional benefits for patients
People who are critically ill with sepsis may be more likely to survive if they are given statins, a new study suggests.
Researchers wanted to explore whether the cholesterol-busting drugs may bring additional benefits for patients.
The new study examined information on sepsis patients who received statins during a stint in intensive care and compared it with patients in a similar situation who did not receive statins.
Some 14.3% of 6,000 sepsis patients who were given statins died within 28 days.
This is compared with 23.4% of 6,000 patients who did not receive statin therapy.
The research team from China said that this equates to a 39% reduced risk of death within a month.
The research, based on data from thousands of patients at a hospital in Israel between 2008 and 2019, also found that 7.4% of statin patients died while in the intensive care unit compared with 13.6% of those who did not receive statins.
And during their overall hospital stay, some 11.5% of sepsis patients who were given statins died, compared with 19.1% of sepsis patients who did not take statins.
However, it appeared that those who were not prescribed statins had a slightly shorter hospital stay compared with those who did receive them – an average of eight days compared with almost 10 days.
“We found that statin users exhibited decreased 28-day all-cause mortality,” the authors wrote in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.
Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection that occurs when the immune system overreacts and starts to damage the body’s tissues and organs.
In the UK, 245,000 people are affected by sepsis every year.
UK sepsis experts said that “anything which might reduce the burden of a condition which claims one in five lives worldwide needs to be rigorously explored” as they called for larger trials to confirm the findings.
Statins are known as cholesterol-busting drugs because they can help lower the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the blood.
But experts said that they also have other benefits, including reducing inflammation and antibacterial effects.
The research team called for larger trials to confirm their findings.
“Our large, matched cohort study found that treatment with statins was associated with a 39% lower death rate for critically ill patients with sepsis, when measured over 28 days after hospital admission,” said Dr Caifeng Li, the study’s corresponding author and an associate professor at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in China.
“These results strongly suggest that statins may provide a protective effect and improve clinical outcomes for patients with sepsis.”
Commenting on the study, Dr Ron Daniels, founder and chief executive of the UK Sepsis Trust, said: “It has been known for some time that the anti-inflammatory properties of statins confer a survival benefit on those who take them if they develop sepsis.
“Whilst previous studies have failed to show a similar survival benefit in treating people with sepsis with statins, this new study supports calls for a large, multi-country, randomised control trial.
“Anything which might reduce the burden of a condition which claims one in five lives worldwide needs to be rigorously explored.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.