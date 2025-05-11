Streeting tells NHS staff not to wear uniforms at pro-Palestine demos
Following a meeting with the Board of Deputies, the Health Secretary also takes steps to prevent NHS staff wearing pro-Palestinian or political badges
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
NHS staff are to be told the wearing of pro-Palestinian badges at work or on their uniforms at marches in unacceptable after Health Secretary Wes Streeting intervened following a meeting with the Board of Deputies.
In a letter written to the Board on Friday Streeting said he has spoken to NHS England and it was agreed staff “should not be wearing uniforms on political protests.”
Furthermore, national guidance to NHS staff stipulates that only badges denoting “professional qualifications” or memberships should be worn at work.
Streeting said the guidance gave trusts the framework to ban staff from wearing political badges with an exception for those protesting about “matters of health policy.”
Streeting wrote: “We spoke about staff wearing NHS uniforms whilst on political protests and about staff wearing emblems and badges to work.
“Staff should not be wearing uniforms on political protests, with the exception of protests against the Government about matters of health policy.”
He also reiterated guidance that states “one or two badges denoting professional qualifications or memberships may be acceptable on uniforms” but that “any more looks unprofessional”.
He pointed to the example of Manchester NHS Trust who have updated their guidance around badges and best practice and said NHS England had been asked to write to all trusts “sharing best practices from Manchester.”
At an earlier meeting the Board, the UK’s largest Jewish community organisation, had presented Streeting with a number of requests to clamp down on perceived antisemitism on wards.
Streeting has responded by asking NHS trusts to consider adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism in staff handbooks and HR policies.
The Health Secretary has also encouraged trusts to roll out wider antisemitism training in the workplace. Such training has already been provided to some NHS organisations by the Antisemitism Policy Trust.
Following concerns over antisemitic activities in medical schools, the minister, seen by many of the natural successor to Keir Starmer, has said they should be adhering to wider university sector guidance on stamping out such behaviour.
Andrew Gilbert, a vice president of the Board of Deputies, told Jewish News: “When the Board of Deputies led a Jewish community delegation to meet with the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care back in December we presented him with over 100 pages of documentation of anti-Semitism in the NHS and Community Health, and were appreciative that Mr Streeting had not only read but also digested the situation and was clear that action needed to be taken.
“We are reassured by the letter that responds positively to many of our concerns.
“We know already that making such changes across Britain’s Health service is a massive challenge, and is dependent not just on the leadership but will need cooperation at all levels.”
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Actions speak louder than words, which is why we are working with the NHS to put concrete measures in place to stamp out discrimination and protect Jewish staff and patients.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.