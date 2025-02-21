Stunning National Library of Israel celebrated with new stamps
Israel Postal service issues three new stamps celebrating National Library's new Jerusalem building
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Israel Post, the official postal service for the state of Israel, has issued a new set of three postage stamps celebrating the National Library of Israel’s new building in Jerusalem.
The stamps feature the Ilona and Hugo Lowy reading halls, a special collections reading hall, and the NLI’s central staircase.
In 2007, NLI embarked on an ambitious journey of renewal to encourage diverse audiences in Israel and around the globe to engage with its treasures in new and meaningful ways. This has been implemented through a range of innovative educational, cultural, and digital initiatives, as well as through a new landmark building and campus, which reflects NLI’s central values of democratising knowledge and opening its collections and resources to as broad and diverse an audience as possible.
The renewal project, made possible thanks to the generosity of Yad Hanadiv (a Rothschild Family Foundation), and David and Ruth Gottesman, culminated at the end of October 2023 when the new building opened its doors.
Despite opening under the shadow of war, over the past 16 months, the Library has become a magnet for thousands of visitors who come to enjoy the magnificent structure, unique exhibitions, artworks, and cultural offerings, as well as the world-class collection of books, manuscripts, and archives that preserve the collective memory and heritage of all communities in the state of Israel and throughout the Jewish world.
Oren Weinberg, chief executive of the National Library of Israel, said: “The Library building is an exceptional architectural gem in the Jerusalem landscape and a landmark in Israeli and world architecture. It was therefore fitting to commemorate this beautiful and inspiring structure on stamps that celebrate architecture and culture, for which we thank the Israel Post”
Israel Post’s David Laron said: “It is a great privilege to unveil, in the name of the Israel Post Philatelic Service, the official stamps issued in honour of the National Library of Israel, and its storehouse of treasure that preserves the written word, the story, prayer, and history of the People of the Book.”
The stamps, first-day covers, and cancellation design were created by Renat Abudraham Dadon, with photography by Aviad Bar Ness.
More information about the new stamps can be found at Israel Post – New Philatelic Issues: https://services.israelpost.co.il/postboolaee.nsf/HanpakotViewEng?openview&L=EN
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.