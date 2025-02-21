Stunning National Library of Israel celebrated with new stamps

Israel Post, the official postal service for the state of Israel, has issued a new set of three postage stamps celebrating the National Library of Israel’s new building in Jerusalem.

The stamps feature the Ilona and Hugo Lowy reading halls, a special collections reading hall, and the NLI’s central staircase.

In 2007, NLI embarked on an ambitious journey of renewal to encourage diverse audiences in Israel and around the globe to engage with its treasures in new and meaningful ways. This has been implemented through a range of innovative educational, cultural, and digital initiatives, as well as through a new landmark building and campus, which reflects NLI’s central values of democratising knowledge and opening its collections and resources to as broad and diverse an audience as possible.

The renewal project, made possible thanks to the generosity of Yad Hanadiv (a Rothschild Family Foundation), and David and Ruth Gottesman, culminated at the end of October 2023 when the new building opened its doors.

Despite opening under the shadow of war, over the past 16 months, the Library has become a magnet for thousands of visitors who come to enjoy the magnificent structure, unique exhibitions, artworks, and cultural offerings, as well as the world-class collection of books, manuscripts, and archives that preserve the collective memory and heritage of all communities in the state of Israel and throughout the Jewish world.

Oren Weinberg, chief executive of the National Library of Israel, said: “The Library building is an exceptional architectural gem in the Jerusalem landscape and a landmark in Israeli and world architecture. It was therefore fitting to commemorate this beautiful and inspiring structure on stamps that celebrate architecture and culture, for which we thank the Israel Post”

Israel Post’s David Laron said: “It is a great privilege to unveil, in the name of the Israel Post Philatelic Service, the official stamps issued in honour of the National Library of Israel, and its storehouse of treasure that preserves the written word, the story, prayer, and history of the People of the Book.”

The stamps, first-day covers, and cancellation design were created by Renat Abudraham Dadon, with photography by Aviad Bar Ness.

More information about the new stamps can be found at Israel Post – New Philatelic Issues: https://services.israelpost.co.il/postboolaee.nsf/HanpakotViewEng?openview&L=EN