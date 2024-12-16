Suella Braverman confirmed as new CFI parliamentary chair
After replacing former MP Stephen Crabb in the role, former home sec Braverman says there has 'never been a more important time to be a friend of Israel'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Former Tory minister Suella Braverman MP has been confirmed as the Conservative Friends of Israel group’s new parliamentary chair.
The MP for Fareham and Waterlooville has been a staunch supporter of Israel, and replaces Stephen Crabb in the role after he lost his seat at the last election.
Folowing her appointmenr Braverman MP said: “I am honoured to become CFI’s new Parliamentary Chair in the House of Commons.
“There has never been a more important time to be a friend of Israel and CFI’s work is critical. The new Labour Government’s actions are harming the vital UK-Israel relationship and we will continue to hold the Government to account at every turn”.
Braverman first joined a CFI delegation to Israel in 2015, shortly after her election to parliament.
As a former home secretary she said pro-Palestine demos after October 7th were “hate marches” and regularly criticised the Met Police over their response to the demos, but faced criticism her comments were divisive.
Braverman’s husband Rael, who is Jewish, recently confirmed he was defecting from the Tories to Reform UK. But she told newspapers that, for now, she is not planning on defecting.
It has now also been confirmed that Lord Pickles continues as CFI’s House of Lords Chair.
CFI suffered a major blow at the July election when many of their most outpoken parliamentarians either suffered defeat at the election or stood down as MPs.
But the group has already shown signs that it can remerge as a strong force in Westminster and beyond under new leadership.
CFI Honorary President Lord Polak CBE and CFI Chair Jeremy Brier KC said: “We are thrilled to have Suella as our new Parliamentary Chair in the House of Commons.
“She will lead CFI’s new Parliamentary Group from the front, bringing her invaluable experience as a former Home Secretary and Attorney General. Suella’s support for Israel is well established and we are delighted to welcome her to this new role”.
