Swiss fencers turn backs on Israeli champions during medal ceremony
Israeli fencers secured gold in Estonia, as Swiss opponents faced backlash over a controversial podium protest
Israel’s under-23 fencing team faced an apparent political snub on Saturday night after defeating Switzerland to win gold at the European Fencing Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.
As Hatikvah played during the medal ceremony, the Swiss team, who claimed silver, turned their backs on the Israeli athletes in an act widely interpreted as a protest.
Israel’s victorious squad, Alon Sarid, Fyodor Khoperski, Yonatan Messika, and Itamar Tavor, delivered a commanding 45-34 win over the Swiss side, while Italy secured the bronze medal.
Rather than turning to the right as expected, the Swiss fencers stood with their backs to the Israeli team throughout the anthem, in a breach of typical sporting decorum.
Reacting to the incident, a spokesperson for the Israel Fencing Association said: “Sports should bring people together, not divide them.”
The association hailed the team’s achievement as “an extraordinary achievement that highlights the ability, sportsmanship and determination of our athletes,” and praised coach Igor Ivanov’s leadership, calling him “inspiring and professional.”
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar publicly condemned the Swiss team’s conduct. Posting on X, he wrote: “Shame on the Swiss team for their disrespectful behaviour. You don’t know how to lose and behaved in a manner which is an embarrassment to you and the country you’re supposed to represent.”
He also congratulated Israel on its gold medal and extended praise to the Italian team for their bronze and medal performance.
This latest controversy follows previous instances of Israel’s fencers facing political boycotts. In May 2023, Iraq’s national team withdrew from a World Fencing Championship match in Istanbul after being drawn against Israel.
At the time, the Iraqi Fencing Federation said the decision was made “in compliance with the law criminalising normalisation approved by the Iraqi parliament, in rejection of the occupying Israeli entity, and in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.”
Despite the political backdrop, the Israel Fencing Association said Saturday’s triumph was a proud moment for Israeli sport, emphasising unity and resilience.
