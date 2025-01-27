Tearful King Charles becomes first UK monarch to visit Auschwitz
Those closest to Charles said visit was a 'deeply personal pilgrimage" for the monarch and something he found 'poignant and profound'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
King Charles has been moved to tears after becoming the first British monarch to visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp in Poland.
Laying a wreath inside the site the King was visibly moved with aides saying he was determining to see the reality of what went on there with his own eyes.
Taken to Block 5, accompanied by an exprienced guide, Charles saw the piles of shoes exhibited in a stark reminder of the industrialsed murder of Jews, and other enemies of the Nazis.
Those closest to the King told the BBC his visit to the camp on Monday evening was a “deeply personal pilgramage” for the monarch and something he found “poignant and profound.”
It was when he arrived at Block 11 that the King’s emotions were at their most visible.
He layed a wreath at the death wall where those condemned where executed.
“The King’s face was etched with pain of what had happened here,” reported BBC News at Ten, who were allowed to film the visit.
“As he walked away he stopped to look back tearful and reflective,” added reporter Daniela Relph.
“Like so many who have visited its impact stays with you.”
