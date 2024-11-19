‘Terminally deranged Zionists need to be put down’ chanted at London anti-Israel demo
Video footage reveals hateful slur in Swiss Cottage weekly protest against the Israeli Ambassador
An anti-Israel protester is alleged to have called for the destruction of Zionists at a demonstration in Swiss Cottage.
Digital investigators @GnasherJew report that video footage from the protest against the Israeli Ambassador at Swiss Cottage on the 15th of November reveals a person saying through a megaphone: “”Now these these people are terminally deranged and the sickness is Zionism and it incurable so they just need to be put down perhaps”.
The weekly protest is organised by the International Jewish Anti-Zionist network.
After undertaking speaker voice comparison, @GnasherJew has suggested that the person who made the comments is Cristel Amiss, a co-ordinator from group Women of Colour.
No arrests have been made and the Metropolitan Police have been criticised for standing by and not taking action.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told Jewish News: “The language in this video is unacceptable. Officers are conducting a thorough investigation. Officers are working to locate the person responsible. Anyone with information about who was speaking in the video is asked to call 101 and quote reference 6393/15Nov24. We understand and acknowledge concerns raised about the apparent lack of immediate action by officers present and we are reviewing the circumstances to understand what happened.”
Jewish News has contacted Tulip Siddiq, Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate for comment.
