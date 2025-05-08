Terror suspect tried to enter Israeli embassy with two knives, court told

A terror suspect attempted to break into the Israeli embassy grounds carrying a martyrdom note and two knives, a court has heard.

Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33, is accused of carrying a pair of kitchen knives in his trousers when he jumped onto the embassy’s eight-foot fence in an alleged attempt to enter the grounds.

The Kuwaiti national, of no fixed address, had allegedly written a martyrdom note and had it on him when he went to the embassy in Kensington on April 28.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police officers saw Albadri “walking with purpose” on Palace Green and he greeted them before turning and jumping up the fence, prosecutors told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested at around 6pm on the Monday by officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, as it is alleged he tried to enter the site.

He is accused of one count of preparation of terrorist acts and two counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The bearded Albadri wore a prison-issue tracksuit during the hearing and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on May 16.