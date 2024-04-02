‘Terrorist channel’: Knesset moves to ban Al Jazeera from operating in Israel

The Knesset passed a temporary law on Monday paving the way to shut down Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel, with Prime Minister Netanyahu pledging “immediate action”.

The law, which will expire on 31 July, will make it possible for the government to shut foreign media in Israel if they are deemed a risk to national security.

Netanyahu welcomed the passing of the law, saying: “Al Jazeera has harmed Israel’s security, actively participated in the October 7 massacre, and incited against IDF soldiers. It’s time to remove Hamas’ mouthpiece from our country.”

“The terrorist channel Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel. I intend to take immediate action in accordance with the new law to halt the channel’s activities,” he added.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said that the new law have brought to fruition “an effective and swift tool against those who use freedom of the press to harm Israel’s security and IDF soldiers, and who incite to terrorism during a time of war.”

The U.S. responded to Israel’s decision by saying that the Biden administration believes in the “freedom of the press.”

“It is critically important. The United States supports the critically important work journalists around the world do, and that includes those who are reporting on the conflict in Gaza. If those reports are true, it is concerning to us,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Al Jazeera said it holds Netanyahu “responsible for the safety of its staff and Network premises around the world, following his incitement and this false accusation in a disgraceful manner.”

“Al Jazeera reiterates that such slanderous accusations will not deter us from continuing our bold and professional coverage, and reserves the right to pursue every legal step.”