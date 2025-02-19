Emily Damari will have surgery on gunshot wounds this month, her mum reveals

The mother of former Brit-Israeli hostage Emily Damari has spoken publicly today for the first time since her daughter’s release.

Mandy Damari stood alongside other Israeli women who have returned from captivity, as well as the mothers and family members of hostages who continue their tireless advocacy for the safe return of those still held.

Together, they received the fifth annual Peres medal of distinction ceremony at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv.

The event, held in honour of International Women’s Day, recognises pioneering and influential women who have played a vital role in shaping Israeli society, particularly in the aftermath of October 7th.

Mandy Damari thanked everyone “who played a role in giving Emily her life back”. The 28-year-old was abducted from Kfar Aza on October 7th and was the last British hostage to be freed from Gaza, after 471 days in captivity.

Mandy said: “From soldiers who sacrificed their lives, to members of the public around the world, and leaders who prioritized a deal — the fight continues until the very last hostage comes home, and Emily and I are with you every step of the way. When Emily was in Gaza, my mission was to be her voice on the outside, especially in Britain where the public largely did not know that there was a fellow British hostage in Gaza. My campaign had two messages. Bring them home and bring them humanitarian aid.”

She added: “Unfortunately, Emily did not receive humanitarian aid or the correct medical treatment for her gunshot wounds in her hand and leg. And therefore, must have corrective surgery this month with a period of recovery and rehabilitation afterwards. Many other hostages will be in the same situation as Emily was, in desperate need of food, medicine and more.

“My campaign was nothing next to Emily’s mission. For 15 months she put her extremely serious wounds to one side and put everything she had into keeping herself and the other hostages with her alive. We have had very different experiences over the past 500 days, but we have both learned the same lesson: No matter how daunting the challenge, no matter how far you are from your goal, keep fighting and never give up hope. That is the message I want to share with everyone whose loved ones are still in Gaza today. Keep fighting and praying and know that we are all with you and may all the hostages be returned to their families just as Emily, my amazing daughter, who I still love to the moon and back, was returned to me.”

Among the distinguished guests were survivors and family members of hostages, including Shelly Shem Tov, (whose son Omer Shem-Tov was kidnapped at the Nova music festival on October 7th and is scheduled for release on Saturday February 22nd), Raz Ben Ami, Idit Ohel, Merav Leshem Gonen, Simona and Yamit Steinbrecher, Einav Zangauker, Moran Stella Yanai, Aviva Siegel, Sylvia Cunio, Dana Silverman, Yifat Zeiler, Merav Svirsky, Varda Ben Baruch, Yael Alexander, Sigi Cohen, and Ziv Aboud.

The event highlighted the resilience, leadership, and determination of Israeli women in the country’s recovery efforts, ensuring their voices remain at the forefront of national and international awareness.