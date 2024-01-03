The company powering Israel’s Iron Dome is on a huge recruitment drive

Israeli defence giant Rafael plans to hire 2,000 more people this year to meet the critical increasing demand for its services and products.

Rafael has been at the forefront of Israel’s military efforts against Hamas since 7 October – responsible for the development of the Iron Dome, Israel’s main defence system.

It is also behind Trophy, a military armoured vehicle active protection system, and the ‘David’s Sling’, the air defence system used to defeat long range air and missile threats.

Since the war began, Rafael, which employs around 8,000 people, has witnessed an outpouring of interest from people wanting to join the company, including from engineers, executives, startup founders, corporate leaders and retirees, wanting to contribute to the war-efforts.

“This also includes those already serving in the army who seek to make a meaningful impact in our defence systems,” Sagit Sela-Gal, Executive Vice President Human Resources at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, told Jewish News.

“Rafael is in the midst of a dynamic and busy period, with an impressive order backlog of NIS 43.6 bn ($11.7bn), and all-time high.

“We are hiring between 1,000-2,000 new talents to meet this demand. Although the specific details of the orders are not disclosed, the backlog underscores our commitment, ensuring the company’s vitality for four years, even without new sales. This period is a testament to the robust and impactful role we play in national security.”

Sela-Gal said 2024 will be “a year of recruitment.

“The sense of purpose derived from contributing to the nation’s defence is expected to continue attracting top talent.”

Rafael, whose workforce is comprised mostly of engineers, has received applications ranging from the defence sector and private high-tech companies, among others.

“Overall, the applicants represent a relatively wide spectrum. In past years we have seen influx from engineers who had worked for private hi-tech companies including some of the largest in the world, while also seeing applicants from startups.”

The call-up of more than 300,00 reservists from Israeli tech companies – 15 per cent of staff – has led to unprecedented industry disruption. And Rafael has not been immune. Twenty per cent of its employees have been called up to the reserves. “In addition to that, we have some 200 employees whose families have had to leave their homes mainly in the north but also in the south due to the security directives. We have navigated through the complexities of employees being evacuated from their homes, yet our commitment to fulfilling orders remains resolute.”

Sela-Gal said that Rafael employees that have been drafted into the army are referring friends for positions. “One employee submitted their resume of a friend working at IBM, who hadn’t thought of leaving previously, but due to the war and significance of working on Rafael’s systems, he is considering it.”

Rafael’s Iron Dome is the world’s most deployed missile defence system, with over 5,000 interceptions. It effectively counters rockets, mortars and artillery shells, as well as aircraft, helicopters and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) at very close range.

“Our technologies play a vital role in safeguarding our nation against threats, and we take immense pride in contributing to the defence of Israel.”

At a time when Israel’s tech sector and overall economy is suffering – the war came on top of the judicial reforms crisis, a soft global economy and a tech downturn – Sela-Gal said the defence industry, particularly Rafael, “stands as a beacon of growth and significance.”

She said the surge in interest in the company is “testament to the intrinsic meaning associated with working at Rafael during a pivotal time in our nation’s history. The stability and growth opportunities we provide have become particularly appealing, surpassing challenges faced by the high-tech industry. This isn’t surprising, considering the significant role we play in national defence.”

