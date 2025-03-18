The ‘golden’ girl performing in London with new single Shalom

“All my life my dream was to write music, says Ukrainian singer Goldy, formerly known as Golda.

Since she last performed in London in early 20204 she realised that “I have a lot to say to the audience,” and so she wanted to start writing in English. She created a new team, including her good friend Joshua Alamu who is the vocal coach and mentor to RAYE, and music producer Mikayl Dawood. Together they spent the past year writing. The culmination is a one-night concert in London on 30 March.

“We were trying to find my special sound. I really want to understand who my audience is, what my flavour is, how I can involve my Jewish heritage. How could I make (the music) contemporary, modern, cool, and at the same time keep the Jewish thing? I want the whole world to know about Jewish people, the Jewish nation. So I’m really proud of what I’m doing”

Goldy, 31, was born in Odesa to an Ashkenazi mother and a Mountain Jew father. Having shown early musical prowess, when she was five her parents enrolled her in the Stolyarsky music school. “My father wasn’t fond of the idea of me becoming a singer, so I studied piano. However, I always sang when I got the chance, at school concerts, holidays, and other events.”

She graduated from music school with honours and entered the music academy in Kiev. In 2019 she appeared on Holos Krainy, the Ukrainian version of The Voice.

She reached the final and then launched her solo career. Suddenly life was a merry-go-round of rehearsals, concerts, tours, recording tracks and shooting music videos. She has done a concert tour in America with a programme featuring Jewish jazz, and has also performed in Canada, Italy, France, and Switzerland and Israel. “Israel is my second home, so when I sing there, it doesn’t feel like a tour to me. In Ukraine I had the privilege of singing for President of Israel Isaac Herzog during his state visit in 2021.”

Two months after war broke out in Ukraine Goldy made aliyah with her grandmother, her aunt, her uncle and her cousin, leaving her parents and her brother behind.

Another brother was studying in London, “and when I first visited him, I instantly and earnestly fell in love with the city. London has a special aura, and it is also one of the centres of the world’s musical culture. This city supports and inspires me.”

Goldy now lives in St John’s Wood and is part of the Ukrainian refugee community in London. She has also forged close ties with Chabad.

Goldy’s new single, Shalom, will be released the day of the concert, performed live with an exclusive premiere of the music video.

“A lot of people suggested that the music industry will not support me – they are all supporting Palestine. I was asked, ‘are you sure you want your first song as a solo independent artist in UK to be a track called Shalom?’” But Joshua told her: “This is song is about peace. This song is about unity. You dedicated this song to all your nation, to all your people. You have to be confident in your message.”

Golda visited Israel six months after October 7. “I saw the different atmosphere and energy, and it really touched me. I came back to London with the heavy feeling that both of ‘my’ countries are in a nightmare. I really want to send something very bright and light to people who are tired, suffering so much pain.”

Why the name change from Golda to Goldy? “A lot of people started to compare me with Golda Meir, which is an honour, but while Golda is a very strong and powerful name it is a bit political. Goldy is ‘easier’ and more girly. “

The show will open with some Yiddish songs “including Yiddish Mama, because it’s going to be Mother’s Day”, plus new material, which she’s never performed before. “And at the end of the concert, I’m going to release officially the song Shalom. So this is going to be a remarkable night for me.”

A remarkable night for a remarkable young lady with drive, determination and a heart of gold. Changing her name changes none of that.

Goldy is performing at Ladbroke Hall, Notting Hill on Sunday 30 March at 7pm. Click here for tickets.