‘The mandate ended 77 years ago’ Israel reacts furiously to UK sanctions
Israel's foreign ministry accuses the UK government of having an 'anti-Israel obsession'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Israel hit back at the UK government’s decision to suspend trade negotiations over its Gaza blockade by fuming;”The British mandate ended 77 years ago – sanctions won’t deter us.”
After David Lammy had outlined the new moves in parliament – which also included the summoning of ambassador Tzipi Hotovely to the foreign office and more sanctions on the occupied West Bank settler movemen – a spokesperson for Israel’s foreign ministry said:”If, due to anti-Israel obsession and domestic political considerations, the British government is willing to harm the British economy – that is its own prerogative.
“External pressure will not divert Israel from its path in defending its existence and security against enemies who seek its destruction.”
It added:”The British Mandate ended exactly 77 years ago.
In his statement, Israel’s spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said”Even prior to today’s announcement, the free trade agreement negotiations were not being advanced at all by the current UK government.”
He then addressed the West Bank sanctions saying:”The sanctions against residents of Judea and Samaria are unjustified, and regrettable, especially at a time when Israel is mourning yet another victim of Palestinian terror — Tzeela Gez, of blessed memory, who was murdered on her way to the delivery room. Doctors continue fighting for her newborn’s life in hospital.”
In the UK, Jewish News understands that the main communal organisations are still considering their response to the government’s announcement, made to a packed House of Commons on Tuesday.
Although Labour Friends of Israel did issue a statement saying they were “disappointed” by government’s decision to suspend negotiations on a UK-Israel FTA.
They claim the move will “play into the hands of the Netanyahu government while isolating moderate voices for peace.”
LFI said they supported sanctions against West Bank settlers, and supported an immediate Gaza ceasefire and the unconditional release of all Israeli hostages, along with the end of Hamas rule in the region.
One communal source said there was a sign of “broad support” for the government’s actions amongst the progressive Jewish organisations. But the response in modern orthodox circles was “more critical.”
Another source suggested the UK government had managed to do a trade deal with India under Narendra Modi and the US under Donald Trump but not “the world’s only Jewish state.”
Jewish Labour sources unsurprisingly lined up to back the government’s moves.
