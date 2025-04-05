The soldier’s gallery

Matan Sacofsky is a tank commander in the Harel Brigade who has spent more than 250 days in reserve duty, engaging in fierce combat. Amid the turmoil, a different battle waged within him: the fight to create and preserve art in a world that seems to be unravelling.

Sacofsky’s new gallery in Jerusalem is his win. A graduate of the Sam Spiegel Film and Television School and student of renowned artist Ilya Gefter, Sacofsky has exhibited solo in Israel and abroad and his paintings using the alla prima technique – where layers of paint are applied wet-on-wet – are reminiscent of Monet. But the Sacofsky Gallery is more than a showcase, it’s a hub for artists where the soldier mentors emerging talents from sculpture to performance and, throughout the year, it will host rotating exhibitions, discussion evenings, lectures, concept nights, artist residencies and fundraising events, benefiting the community and bringing vibrant creativity to the present. http://sacofsky.com

