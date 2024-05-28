Thousands expected in central London as part of global call to bring hostages home

A solidarity event in London this Sunday will call for the immediate return of the 125 hostages held captive in Gaza.

Organised by advocacy group Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK and 7/10 Human Chain Project, supporters will march at 2pm from a yet to be disclosed location as part of a global event scheduled to coincide with the annual Israel Day parade in New York City.

Sunday will also see protest marches across the US, Australia, Germany, Spain and France, with supporters from across a variety of communities and faiths standing together.

UK organiser Nivi Feldman told Jewish News: “125 hostages are still held captive over 235 days. It’s a brutal war crime. This march could be our last chance as the UK community to stand united behind them and demand their release. My heart is broken with the bodies that are coming out and the abuse we saw in the video last week.

“I’m not losing hope and believe that each hostage coming out is a whole world worth saving. I hope to see many join us from across the UK. And let keep putting up yellow ribbons so when the hostages come out they will know we have been waiting.”

“This march is a show of support for the hostage families and the remarkable people of Israel, who are demonstrating resilience, dedication, and solidarity during these challenging times. We march for them and with the families of the hostages because we believe this is the best way to support them.”

Event organisers are working closely with CST and the Metropolitan Police.

