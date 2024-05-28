Thousands expected in central London as part of global call to bring hostages home
'Our last chance as a community to demand their release' say Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK
A solidarity event in London this Sunday will call for the immediate return of the 125 hostages held captive in Gaza.
Organised by advocacy group Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK and 7/10 Human Chain Project, supporters will march at 2pm from a yet to be disclosed location as part of a global event scheduled to coincide with the annual Israel Day parade in New York City.
Sunday will also see protest marches across the US, Australia, Germany, Spain and France, with supporters from across a variety of communities and faiths standing together.
UK organiser Nivi Feldman told Jewish News: “125 hostages are still held captive over 235 days. It’s a brutal war crime. This march could be our last chance as the UK community to stand united behind them and demand their release. My heart is broken with the bodies that are coming out and the abuse we saw in the video last week.
“I’m not losing hope and believe that each hostage coming out is a whole world worth saving. I hope to see many join us from across the UK. And let keep putting up yellow ribbons so when the hostages come out they will know we have been waiting.”
“This march is a show of support for the hostage families and the remarkable people of Israel, who are demonstrating resilience, dedication, and solidarity during these challenging times. We march for them and with the families of the hostages because we believe this is the best way to support them.”
Event organisers are working closely with CST and the Metropolitan Police.
To take part, click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.