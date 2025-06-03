Three IDF soldiers killed in Gaza blast as Humvee hits roadside bomb
Two others wounded after convoy hit in booby-trapped area near Jabalia; army uncovers 20 additional IEDs
Three Israeli soldiers were killed and two others injured when their vehicle struck a hidden explosive device during an operation in northern Gaza, the IDF confirmed Tuesday.
Staff Sgts. Lior Steinberg, 20, and Ofek Barhana, 20 – both combat medics – and squad commander Omer Van Gelder, 22, died after a Humvee they were travelling in drove over an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along a convoy route in Jabalia on Monday.
The attack marks the deadliest single incident for Israeli forces since combat resumed following the breakdown of a ceasefire in March.
All five soldiers were part of the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion, operating under the 9th Armoured Brigade at the time. According to the IDF’s preliminary findings, the convoy was escorting a fire engine sent into Gaza to put out a blaze on a malfunctioning armoured personnel carrier.
As the unit exited Jabalia, the Humvee was directly hit by the roadside bomb. Two other soldiers were moderately injured. The area was later found to be riddled with around 20 additional explosive devices, which had been planted along the same stretch of road but failed to detonate.
Evacuation efforts were delayed due to fears of secondary traps. The military said it conducted airstrikes nearby to enable the rescue and was investigating how militants identified the army’s route and planted the explosives undetected.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tribute to the fallen soldiers: “Our hearts go out to the families in this most terrible moment. We will forever cherish the heroism of our fighters, Lior, Ofek and Omer.”
Barhana, who had recently returned to his high school in Yavne to collect his matriculation certificate, was described by a former teacher as “a born leader” who “chose his role out of a sense of courage and a desire to help others”.
Steinberg’s mother, Orly, wrote in a Facebook post: “Love of my heart, I can’t believe you aren’t with us. I’ll love you forever.”
Van Gelder was a relative of Sgt. First Class (res.) Omer Moshe Gaeldor, killed in November in Lebanon.
Their deaths bring the number of Israeli military personnel killed in Gaza and along its border to 423 since the ground operation against Hamas began. This total includes two police officers and three Defence Ministry contractors.
