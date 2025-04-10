‘Time running out’: Hostage Forum warns of medical emergency among 24 captives in Gaza

The health of the 24 hostages still believed to be alive in Gaza is rapidly deteriorating, according to a new report released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. Drawing on testimonies from freed captives, Hamas propaganda videos, and pre-existing medical records, the forum warned that many are facing life-threatening conditions after more than 550 days in captivity.

The hostages are being held underground in Gaza, often in total isolation and without access to clean air, natural light, medical care or sanitation. The Forum said all are suffering from malnutrition, with several battling serious infections, untreated injuries, and psychological trauma. Some have been chained for weeks or months at a time, while others have endured beatings, strangulation, or burns. Released hostages described “deliberate starvation, physical and mental torture, and total deprivation”.

The 24 are among 59 captives still held by Hamas and other terror groups, including those presumed dead and the body of a soldier abducted in 2014. The Forum warned that without immediate intervention, more deaths are imminent.“Every additional day in captivity is a potential death sentence for them. This death would be a ‘preventable death,’ meaning a death that could have been avoided through proper intervention,” the report stated.

Five hostages are known to have pre-existing health conditions such as asthma, skin disease or chronic anxiety. At least eight are suffering from visible physical injuries. All are in worsening mental states with symptoms of post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression reported. Sleep deprivation, threats, isolation, and separation from family members are believed to be contributing to their psychological decline.

The forum released personal health updates for several captives with theirfamilies’ permission. Alon Ohel, taken from the Nova music festival, is chained, severely underweight, and at risk of losing his sight due to untreated eye injuries. Yosef-Haim Ohana has collapsed multiple times from severe digestive issues and was awaiting surgery before his abduction. Matan Angrest, seen in a February Hamas video, has visible facial injuries suggesting possible bone or neurological damage. Rom Braslavski, who suffers from scoliosis and chronic asthma, has not been heard from in over a year. Twins Ziv and Gali Berman, taken from Kfar Aza, are being held separately, Ziv suffered a head injury and has been denied treatment.

In other cases, proof of life has not been received for months. The families of Ariel Cunio, Tamir Nimrodi and Bipin Joshi have not received any confirmed updates since their abduction on 7 October, while hostages like Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Eitan Horn have appeared in videos showing signs of extreme physical and emotional distress.

“The information paints a very worrying picture: these hostages are being held in inhumane conditions, suffering severe abuse, and their health and mental states are rapidly deteriorating,” the Forum said. “Urgent action must be taken before it is too late.”