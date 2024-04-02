‘To jail and not the army’: Ultra-orthodox block highway as draft exemption expires
'For a change, they will be forced to act as if they are a law-abiding government in a law-abiding country,' Yair Lapid said following the Supreme Court ruling last week.
Hundreds of ultra-orthodox men blocked a highway in central Israel as decades of exemption from the IDF for religious youth came to an end on Monday.
In February, the Supreme Court ordered the government to explain why ultra-orthodox still aren’t drafted to the army. The deadline expired on Wednesday last week, effectively meaning that all ultra-orthodox will now be drafted in the same way as other Jewish Israelis.
The Supreme Court also froze financial support for Yeshivas failing to send their students to the IDF. The protesters blocked highway 4 outside the ultra-orthodox city of Bnei Brak, holding banners that read: “To jail and not the army.”
Ultra-orthodox lawmakers slammed the Supreme Court’s decision last week, with Shas party chair Arye Dery calling it a “mark of Cain and unprecedented bullying of Torah students in the Jewish state.”
“Of all the days, the people of Israel need God’s mercy in the south and the north, the Supreme Court is leading an offensive approach toward Torah students, whom the world stands upon,” he added.
Opposition lawmakers however welcomed the decision. Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid called on the government “not to cheat, not to deceive, not to find bypass routes, not to transfer hidden budgets, not to do all the things we know they will try to do. For a change, they will be forced to act as if they are a law-abiding government in a law-abiding country.”
The “status-quo” agreement in Israel has exempted ultra-orthodox boys and girls from the army for decades, whereas secular and less religious Israeli Jewish girls and boys have to serve roughly two and three years in the IDF respectively.
In 2017, after years of debate over the arrangement, the Supreme Court finally ruled that the exemption of strictly-Orthodox from the army was unconstitutional.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.