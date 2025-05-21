Top UK Klezmer group has Bristol gig cancelled due to Israeli band members
Oi Va Voi announced that tonight's concert at the Strange Brew in Bristol had been cancelled after activists pressured the venue due to 'the ethnicity of some of our members'
One of the UK’s best-known klezmer bands has informed fans that a venue has cancelled its concert this evening due to some of its members being Israeli.
Oi Va Voi, which formed in London more than two decades ago, announced that the Strange Brew in Bristol had cancelled their appearance “due to pressure it had received from activist groups, who contacted the venue making untrue or misguided claims about ourselves and Oi Va Voi’s music.”
The band stated that those who had called for its cancellation “have clearly not listened to our output, or seen us perform. They are taking one fact, the ethnicity of some of our members, and using it as evidence for damning accusations about our beliefs and our right to perform in our home country.
“We believe this is a clear case of discrimination, and the tactics of intimidation are identical to those used by far-right groups across the world.”
All information regarding the concert had been removed from the Strange Brew’s website.
The band also called on the Government to “pay closer attention to the increase of ethnically-based censorship of the arts in the UK”, citing recently cancelled concerts featuring Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead and Israeli singer Dudu Tassa.
Drafting new legislation would help to protect venues from intimidation from pressure groups,” they said.
Andrew Gilbert, Vice President of the Board of Deputies, told the Jewish News he would be raising this case directly with government officials.
“A music venue bowing to mob pressure and cancelling a band’s performance due to some of its members being Israeli is an act of abject cowardice”, he said.
“It is an obvious example of discrimination, and the Board will be raising this directly with senior officials in the Department of Culture, Media and Sport”.
A JLC spokesperson said “To exclude Oi Va Voi from performing simply because some of its members are Israeli would be widely condemned as xenophobia if they were from any other country. This is yet another example of Israel and Israelis being held to a different standard. This venue ought to think long and hard about such a blatant double standard.”
Last week Strange Brew hosted a “Boycott Eurovision – Palestine Fundraiser”, organised by Headfirst Collective, a Bristol-based arts organisation which states that its aim is to “be part of a wider positive movement that makes Bristol a diverse and caring place to live. We consider ourselves pro-community, pro-kindness and anti-capitalist.”
In its advertisement for the event, Headfirst Collective said that “Protestors and members of our own community are being persecuted for standing up for what is just…we must continue to organise, escalate and use our spheres of influence.”
Strange Brew has been contacted for comment.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.