Tory conference event discusses impact of ‘new antisemitic age’ on the community
Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden joined Dave Rich, head of policy at the Community Security Trust, and Danny Stone, chief exec of the Antisemtism Policy Trust, for a debate chaired by Baroness Ayesha Hazarika
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Four expert panelists have concluded that we are indeed living in a “new antisemitic age” although the Jewish commununity is the UK finds itself not without support through the crisis.
In a fringe event at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden joined Dave Rich, head of policy at the Community Security Trust, and Danny Stone, chief exec of the Antisemtism Policy Trust, for a debate chaired by Baroness Ayesha Hazarika, who made vital contributions from a British Muslim persepctive.
All four panelists accepted that the October 7 Hamas attacks had been the launchpad for an appalling rise in anti-Jewish racism in this country.
Former deputy prime minister Dowden told how he had seen firsthand the impact of antisemitism amongst his Jewish constituents.
“I speak to people who are now afraid to wear the Star of David around their neck… students who disguise their religion at university because they are worried about harrassment and intimidation,” said the MP.
“I think we need to move beyond the security question and ask ourselves a cultural question, would be tolerate a situation where people of a different minority had that kind of treatment?”
For the CST, Rich was also open at the devastating impact rising antisemtism had on the community over the past year.
But he also noted that the Jewish community had shown it was “resilient” and that sometimes behind the scenes there had been offers of support from with the UK Muslim community and elsewhere.
Rich noted that relations with Tell Mamma, CST’s equivalent organisation in the Muslim community were actually deeper now than they had been prior to October 7.
Chair of the event Hazarika was praised by the Trust’s chief exec Stone, who said she had remained a firm ally of the community since October 7.
The Times Radio broadcaster accepted there was antisemitism in some sections of her community, but stressed the vast majority of Muslims wanted nothing to do with extremism.
The recent far-right inspired riots in this country had also shown how vulnerable to attack the Muslim community is in this country, it was agreed.
Stone also spoke of his hope that the government decided to take a tough stance on antisemitic actions, particulalry online, that fall just short of criminality at the moment.
During questions, the panel were asked if rising antisemitism could be blamed on far-left activists, rather than on the far-right.
Dowden noted the obvious difference between the leadership of the Labour Party, and the younger activists who have rallied behind often antisemitic calls in the aftermath of October 7.
Rich also noted how organisations like CST have become equally concerned at the rise of antisemitism on the far-right.
Problems within the Green Party also needed to be tackled, it was agreed.
