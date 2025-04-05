Trans daughter’s debut earns Liev Schreiber praise
The Ray Donovan star delighted fans with his support for his model child
He has played many Jewish roles – Marty Baron, the real-life Jewish editor of The Boston Globe in Spotlight, a member of the shomrim in John Turturro’s Fading Gigolo and Otto Frank, father of Anne in A Small Light – but it was as the real father of 16-year-old trans daughter Kai that actor Liev Schreiber was at Paris Fashion Week.
This was Kai’s debut on the runway since being signed with IMG Models, the agency that signed transgender Jewish model Hari Nef in 2015. Schreiber, who co-parents Kai and her brother Sasha with former partner actor Naomi Watts, has been very supportive of his daughter, as he has of Israel, participating in events post-October 7, including American Friends of Magen David Adom Miami gala, where he gave
a speech honouring Israel’s emergency services. Schreiber whose maternal grandparents were Ukrainian, is also a co-founder of BlueCheck which identifies, vets, and fast-tracks urgent financial support for critical humanitarian work Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Model Kai SchreiberNext to be seen in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing, Schreiber posted about his daughter in Paris, writing: “Beyond, beyond Kai” and ” Ladies and gentlemen the one, the only, the indomitable @kaischreiberr!” In response the proud father got a lot of love back from LGBTQ+ advocates and quite a few Ray Donovan fans who applauded his accepting and caring parenting .
