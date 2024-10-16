Trump campaign attacked for use of Leonard Cohen song

The publishing company for the estate of the late Leonard Cohen, who died in November 2016, has sent a “cease and desist” letter to the political campaign backing Donald Trump, after the singer’s much feted song, Hallelujah, was played at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

The song is one of Cohen’s most famous and has been released in hundreds of versions. But the version played at the Pennsylvania event was that created by singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, who is supporting Kamala Harris for president and said he was “horrified” at the action, calling it “the height of blasphemy”..

In a statement on Twitter/X, Wainwright said: “The song Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I’ve been supremely honoured over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music was the height of blasphemy. Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump might just experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath”.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Hallelujah was one of a number of songs played at the rally after a Q&A session at a so-called “town hall” campaign event in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Wainwright, who is gay, donated sperm to Lorca Cohen, Leonard Cohen’s daughter, and the couple share parentage of Viva Katherine Wainwright Cohen, now aged 13. Lorca Cohen has been a chef, photographer, and antiques dealer. Wainwright is the son of Canadian musicians Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle.