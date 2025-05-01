Trump: Fewer than 24 hostages still alive in Gaza

US President Donald Trump has said he believes fewer than 24 Israeli hostages are still alive in Gaza

Speaking during a National Day of Prayer at the White House on Thursday, Trump addressed the parents of Edan Alexander, the last known American-Israeli hostage believed to be alive, who were present on the lawn.

“Out of 59 hostages, 24 were alive. Now I understand it’s even less than that,” Trump said. “Two months ago, we were pretty sure Edan was getting out, but they’ve toughened up. It’s a terrible thing.”

His comments appear to confirm growing fears among families that Israel’s official figure of “up to 24” living hostages is outdated. Earlier this week, Sara Netanyahu interjected the prime minister at a public event to challenge the official number, insisting it was lower.

Hostage families have since demanded transparency from the Israeli government on updated intelligence about the captives’ fate.

“We’re working very, very hard to save your son,” Trump said. “We have news coming out – some good, some bad. Things are heating up there.”

He also blamed Iran for funding Hamas, saying, “This attack wouldn’t have happened without Iranian money. Any oil that anyone takes from Iran, they’re not allowed to do business in the US.”

Trump concluded with a message to Edan’s parents: “Your son could have been with us today. I can’t imagine your pain. But we are all with you.”