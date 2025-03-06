Trump posts ‘Shalom Hamas’ and says Gazans will be ‘DEAD’ if they keep holding hostages
'Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose,' Trump posted on Truth Social
President Donald Trump posted a message that began “Shalom Hamas,” and proceeded to threaten the terror group with destruction if it did not release the nearly 60 hostages it still holds.
“Shalom,” one of the most well-known Hebrew words, translates to hello, goodbye and peace. Trump offered the first two meanings in his Wednesday afternoon post on Truth Social.
“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose,” he wrote. “Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!”
The post came on an eventful day when it came to Hamas, Israel and the White House. In the morning, it was revealed that the Trump administration was negotiating directly with Hamas, a first for the United States, which designates Hamas as a terror group.
Then, later in the day, Trump met in the Oval Office with a group of seven freed hostages, who thanked him for his role in negotiating the ceasefire and release of 38 hostages that formally expired on Sunday. “We’ll get them out,” Trump said. The meeting came the day after he only briefly mentioned the war and hostages in a lengthy address to Congress.
The post went up on Trump’s social network shortly after the meeting. In it, he threatened Hamas, and anyone holding hostages, with destruction. He referenced recent weapons shipments to Israel.
“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say,” he wrote. “I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance.”
He concluded, “Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!”
The post did not reference his proposal to depopulate Gaza and for a U.S. takeover of the territory. Negotiations over an extension of the ceasefire are ongoing, but gaps remain between the sides.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.