Trump posts ‘Shalom Hamas’ and says Gazans will be ‘DEAD’ if they keep holding hostages

President Donald Trump posted a message that began “Shalom Hamas,” and proceeded to threaten the terror group with destruction if it did not release the nearly 60 hostages it still holds.

“Shalom,” one of the most well-known Hebrew words, translates to hello, goodbye and peace. Trump offered the first two meanings in his Wednesday afternoon post on Truth Social.

“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose,” he wrote. “Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!”

The post came on an eventful day when it came to Hamas, Israel and the White House. In the morning, it was revealed that the Trump administration was negotiating directly with Hamas, a first for the United States, which designates Hamas as a terror group.

Then, later in the day, Trump met in the Oval Office with a group of seven freed hostages, who thanked him for his role in negotiating the ceasefire and release of 38 hostages that formally expired on Sunday. “We’ll get them out,” Trump said. The meeting came the day after he only briefly mentioned the war and hostages in a lengthy address to Congress.

The post went up on Trump’s social network shortly after the meeting. In it, he threatened Hamas, and anyone holding hostages, with destruction. He referenced recent weapons shipments to Israel.

“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say,” he wrote. “I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance.”

He concluded, “Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!”

The post did not reference his proposal to depopulate Gaza and for a U.S. takeover of the territory. Negotiations over an extension of the ceasefire are ongoing, but gaps remain between the sides.